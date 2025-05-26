Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Joanna Garland

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – SkySports | Canada – TSN

Katie Volynets vs Joanna Garland preview

Katie Volynets at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

America’s Katie Volynets will be up against qualifier Joanna Garland in the first round of the French Open 2025. Both young players will fight to stay another day in a Grand Slam competition.

Volynets is coming off a second-round elimination at the Morocco Open, where Maya Joint defeated her in straight sets. She also reached the quarterfinal and final rounds of Saint-Malo and Oeiras, respectively. The American has had a mixed season; she has played well in patches but has not been able to maintain the intensity throughout the tournament.

Joanna Garland has reached the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. She won three matches in the qualification round; beating Celine Naef, Petra Marciko and Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets. The 23-year-old is an upcoming player in the ITF circuit. In the last six tournaments at the ITF level, she has won five out of them and finished as a runner-up in the remaining one. She carried the same momentum into Paris as well and will make her main-draw debut.

Katie Volynets vs Joanna Garland head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Katie Volynets and Joanna Garland on the WTA Tour. The head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Katie Volynets vs Joanna Garland odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets TBD TBD TBD Joanna Garland TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Katie Volynets vs Joanna Garland prediction

Joanna Garland at the qualification rounds of the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Katie Volynets is currently ranked No. 65 in the world. This will be her fourth appearance at Roland Garros. Last year, she reached the second round of the Grand Slam after clearing the qualification round, losing to Marketa Vondrousova in three sets. She has the experience and the tactical awareness to challenge Garland’s power.

On the other hand, Garland has been in red-hot form at the ITF level but does not have the experience to compete on the big stage. If she manages to continue her momentum and start controlling the match from the baseline, she can pull off the first Grand Slam victory of her career.

The experienced Volynets still hold the edge over the in-form Garland.

Pick: Katie Volynets to win in three sets.

