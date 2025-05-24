French Open 2025: Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |
Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor preview
Marcos Giron and Tallon Griekspoor will play in the first round of the French Open on May 26. Marcos Giron has had a decent start to the clay court swing, registering wins against teenage prodigy Learner Tien in Madrid and turning back the challenge of World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Italian Open two weeks ago.
Giron, 31, is the World No. 43 and is playing the best tennis of his 11-year career. The American reached the third round at Roland Garros in 2021 and 2023, and won his sole ATP title at last year's Hall of Fame Open. His best performance of the season came at Indian Wells, where he beat Casper Ruud en route to the Last sixteen.
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor is World-ranked No. 34 and is enjoying a solid season on the clay. The 28-year-old took Alexander Zverev the full distance in the BMW Open quarterfinal, losing a tight match 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 4-6. In his last tournament, he dropped down to Challenger level and reached the semifinal in Bordeaux. Griekspoor reached the third round at Roland Garros last year.
Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head
Marcos Giron and Tallon Griekspoor have played twice on the ATP tour. Griekspoor won in Montpellier in 2021, 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, and Giron won in Vienna in 2022, 6-4, 6-2. The head-to-head currently stands at 1-1.
Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor odds
(All odds sourced from BetMGM)
Marcos Giron v Tallon Griekspoor prediction
Tallon Griekspoor has two ATP titles to his name and is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist. He holds the record for the most Challenger titles won in a single season - eight - in 2021. At his best, Griekspoor is a sound competitor on any surface.
Marcos Giron comes to this first-round match with his confidence high after some solid wins this season. His win over Fritz on the clay last week stands out as the most relevant for the match with Griekspoor. If Giron can reproduce that form, he should progress, but will probably need all three sets to do so.
Pick:
Marcos Giron in three sets.