French Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs (17) Daria Kasatkina

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Andreeva in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva will take on Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round of the French Open.

Andreeva has quickly blossomed into a top player on tour. She's had a fantastic season so far by amassing title-winning runs in the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open. She also reached the semifinals in Brisbane, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The Russian started her campaign in Paris by cruising past Cristina Bucsa and Ashlyn Krueger in the first two rounds. She defeated Yulia Putintseva in the third, 6-3, 6-1. Andreeva won 76% of her first serve points and saved five out of eight break points against Putintseva.

Kasatkina in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina is among the most consistent players on tour. She's made a slow start to the season by garnering 11 wins in 23 matches, including a quarterfinal run in Adelaide. She also reached the third round in Madrid, but lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.

Kasatkina started her campaign in Paris by breezing past Katerina Siniakova and Leolia Jeanjean in the first two rounds. She then upset the 10th seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 en route to the last 16. The Australian rocketed two aces and won 64% of her first serve points against Badosa.

Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Kasatkina leads the head-to-head against Andreeva 1-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Ningbo Open.

Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -425 -1.5(-155) Over 19.5(-135) Daria Kasatkina +300 +1.5(+105) Under 19.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Andreeva plays a volley at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva has already proven her potential at the WTA 1000 level and will be determined to win her first Major crown this year. She reached the semifinals of the 2024 French Open but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The Russian has looked sharp this week and has yet to drop a set after the first three rounds.

On the contrary, Daria Kasatkina snapped her three-match losing streak in Paris after early exits in Madrid, Rome and Strasbourg. She held her nerve brilliantly against Badosa and will fancy her chances in the fourth round. The Australian has been more offensive than usual at the French Open this year.

Both players prefer to play longer rallies before going for their shots. Kasatkina brings more experience to the table, but Andreeva has shown her ability to handle pressure on tour. The Australian has had a strong run at the French Open, but she might struggle to overcome Andreeva's resilience in the fourth round.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.

