French Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs (WC) Lois Boisson

Date: June 4, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson preview

In Picture: Lois Boisson (Getty)

Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva is all set to take on French wildcard Lois Boisson in the quarterfinals of the French Open. 2025 has been a breakthrough year for Andreeva as the Russian teenager won WTA 1000 titles at consecutive events at Dubai and Indian Wells.

Trending

The clay season did not start well for Andreeva as she lost 3-6, 2-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She reached two successive quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome, losing against Coco Gauff on both occasions.

Andreeva began her French Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa in the first round, which was followed by a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ashlyn Krueger in the second round. She faced off against 32nd seed Yulia Putintseva, winning 6-3, 6-1, and then won 6-3, 7-5 against seventeenth seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round to reach her second successive Roland Garros quarterfinal.

Lois Boisson has mostly played on the ITF tour in 2025, winning a title in Saint-Gaudens, with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over Tatiana Prozorova in the final. Her only main draw appearance was in Rouen, where she lost 6-1, 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.

At the French Open, Boisson started with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over 24th seed Elise Mertens in the first round, and then backed up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina in the second round. She then faced off with her compatriot, Elsa Jacquemot, in the third round, winning 6-3, 0-6, 7-5. The French player then caused a massive upset, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against the third seed, Jessica Pegula, in the fourth round to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -800 -1.5 (-250) Over 19.5 (-110) Lois Boisson +550 +1.5 (+165) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson prediction

Andreeva has a 73 percent win rate on clay in her career, with her maiden WTA title coming on the surface when she won the Iasi Open last year with a win over Elina Avanesyan in the final. She reached the semifinal at Roland Garros last year, losing against Jasmine Paolini.

Lois Bossion has yet to reach a WTA final in her career so far. The French player has one Challenger title on clay, when she won the 2024 Open de Saint-Malo with a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Chloe Pacquet in the final.

Andreeva is the overwhelming favorite in the upcoming match as she is the higher seed and one of the favorites to win the title. However, given her form right now and the raucous French crowd behind her, Boisson might take a set off the Russian.

Pick- Andreeva to win in three sets.

