French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Djokovic celebrates his win at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic has had a modest season so far, considering his high standards. After a semifinal run in the Australian Open, he secured a runner-up finish in Miami and lifted the title in Geneva. The Serb defeated Hubert Hurkacz to clinch his first trophy this year, 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2).

Djokovic started his campaign in Paris with potent wins over Mackenzie McDonald and Corentin Moutet in the first two rounds. He then outsmarted Filip Misolic in the third, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The sixth seed fired six aces and won 81% of his first serve points against Misolic.

Ad

Norrie at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has made a resilient start to the season. After quarterfinal runs in Hong Kong and Delray Beach, he reached the third round in Madrid and the semifinals in Geneva. Despite a spirited performance against Novak Djokovic, he was eliminated in Geneva, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1.

Ad

Norrie started his campaign in Paris with a huge win against Daniil Medvedev. He then brushed aside Federico Gomez and Jacob Fearnley in the next two rounds. The 29-year-old humbled Fearnley in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Norrie 5-0. Apart from his recent win in Geneva, he also outclassed the Brit in the 2023 Italian Open on clay.

Ad

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -900 Cameron Norrie +525

Ad

The rest of the odds will be updated when available at BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Djokovic has looked like he's back at his best in the last few weeks on tour. He has different priorities at this stage of his career, and winning the French Open would be at the top of that list. The Serb has been brilliant in the first three rounds and will be high on confidence entering the fourth.

Ad

On the other hand, Norrie has earned a fourth-round berth in Paris for his persistent results on clay. The Brit deserves credit for raising his level in the last few months, and also gave Djokovic a run for his money in Geneva. He has a steady all-around game but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents on tour.

Considering their record in Paris and results this year, Djokovic will be a favorite to come out on top. The Serb dominates the head-to-head record against Norrie and has also beaten him twice on clay. The Brit has the pedigree to present a stern challenge, but Djokovic will still be too tough to beat at a Major event such as the French Open.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis