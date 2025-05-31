French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Filip Misolic
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic preview
Sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic will take on Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the third round of the 2025 French Open.
2025 started well for Djokovic as he reached the semifinal of the Australian Open, but had to retire against Alexander Zverev. He also reached the final of the Miami Open, but lost against Jakub Mensik.
The clay season did not start well for the former World No. 1, as he had opening round exits in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, losing against the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi. He then entered the Geneva Open, winning against the likes of Marton Fucsovics, Matteo Arnaldi, and Cameron Norrie to reach the final, where he won 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) against Hubert Hurkacz.
At the French Open, Djokovic began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. The Serb then won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) against Corentin Moutet in the second round, while being down a break and saving a set point in the third set.
Meanwhile, Filip Misolic had only played one main-tour event in 2025 before the French Open, reaching the quarterfinal in Bucharest, where he lost 6-7 (5), 4-6 against eventual champion Flavio Cobolli. On the Challenger Tour, he won a title in Prague, winning 6-4, 6-0 against Guy Den Ouden in the final.
At the French Open, the Austrian began his qualifying journey with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Liam Draxl. He then won 7-6 (5), 7-5 against Lukas Neumayer in the second round of qualifying and 6-4, 6-4 against Alexander Shevchenko in the final round to enter the main draw.
In the main draw, he began with a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Bu Yunchaokete in the first round. He then caused an upset in the second round, winning 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov.
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic prediction
Djokovic has won 98 matches at the French Open in his career, winning the title three times, the last of which came in 2023. Since 2020, Rafael Nadal is the only player who has beaten Djokovic in Paris, as the Serb withdrew from the event last year before his quarterfinal clash.
Meanwhile, this is only the second main draw appearance at Roland Garros for Filip Misolic. The Austrian has reached one clay-court final in his career, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Austrian Open.
Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match as the Serb will look to enter the second week in Paris.
Pick- Djokovic to win in straight sets
