French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (1) Jannik Sinner

Date: June 6, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

One of the semifinals at the 2025 French Open is all set to be a blockbuster clash between sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Jannik Sinner. For Djokovic, the 2025 season has been a topsy-turvy one. The Serb began the year with a semifinal retirement at the Australian Open against Alexander Zverev. Followed by some disappointing hard-court results, he did reach the final of the Miami Open but fell short against Jakub Mensik.

The clay season saw Djokovic struggle in Monte Carlo and Madrid, as he suffered losses to Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi, respectively. However, he bounced back in style, winning his hundredth career title at the Geneva Open with a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Djokovic started his French Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Following it up with yet another straight-sets victory over Corentin Moutet in the next round, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) while saving a set point in the third set. The Serb kept up his momentum with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic and a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Cameron Norrie in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Djokovic faced his toughest challenge of the tournament so far when he faced third seed and last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal. The German made a strong start, winning the first set 6-4. However, the three-time Roland Garros champion made a quick recovery to win the match in four sets, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The French Open is only the third event for Jannik Sinner in 2025. The Italian won the Australian Open earlier this year and then came back from his doping ban to reach the final of the Italian Open. His only loss of the season has come at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in Rome.

Sinner has been in imperious form at Roland Garros this year, as the top seed has yet to drop a set. He began with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over local favorite Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, following it up with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win over Richard Gasquet in the latter's last career match. Sinner kept his foot on the pedal as he secured a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka, and a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the third and fourth rounds.

Sinner faced tournament sensation Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinal. Despite a competitive second set, the Italian notched up another routine victory, winning 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 to reach successive Roland Garros semifinals.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 4-4 between the two players, with Sinner winning the last match 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the 2024 Shanghai Masters final.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -425 -1.5 (-220) Over 37.5 (-110) Novak Djokovic +300 +1.5 (+150) Under 37.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner prediction

This will be the second clay-court meeting between Sinner and Djokovic, with the Serb winning the only encounter against the Italian on the surface when he won the match at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters 6-4, 6-3. However, this match predates Sinner's dominance on the ATP Tour and his rise to the No.1 ranking.

Both players have had dominant Roland Garros campaigns so far, and the win over Zverev will give Djokovic some confidence going into the match. However, Jannik Sinner has only lost against Carlos Alcaraz twice in his last 37 matches. He is on a streak of 19 consecutive Grand Slam wins.

Sinner is the favorite for the upcoming match as he is top seed and has won his last three encounters against Djokovic.

Pick- Sinner to win in four sets

