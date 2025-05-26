French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Novak Djokovic (6) vs Mackenzie McDonald
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald preview
Novak Djokovic begins his assault on the French Open 2025 title with a first-round match against American Mackenzie McDonald. He starts the match as a heavy favorite; McDonald has never won an ATP singles title, although he has captured a doubles title at the Japan Open in 2022.
Meanwhile, the three-time French Open titleist is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. He is now 38 and has had, by his standards, a topsy-turvy start to the year. He started the year well, reaching the semifinals in Melbourne before retiring injured. He then progressed to the final in Miami, but was outpunched by young gun Jakub Mensik, who upset him in straight sets.
Stung by early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid, the Serb dropped a level and played in last week's Geneva Open. He took the title, beating Hubert Hurkacz in the final, 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2). He will have regained his confidence on the clay in Geneva and looks ready to go deep in the tournament at Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head
The two have never played on the ATP tour.
Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald odds
(Odds: BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction
The oddsmakers give McDonald no chance in this match. Despite his sketchy performances this year, Djokovic still has a respectable 12-7 win/loss record over the season. McDonald's 4-4 record on the ATP tour in 2025 suggests that he will struggle to overturn the odds.
McDonald is yet to progress beyond the Round of 16 in any ATP singles event this year. The 30-year-old has had some success on the Challenger tour. He reached a semifinal in Oeiras II and was a finalist in San Diego, where he lost in three sets to Eliot Spizzirri. The sixth seed will have too much for McDonald and should move comfortably to the second round.
Pick: Djokovic in straight sets.
