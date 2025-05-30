French Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa (10) vs Daria Kasatkina (17)

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview

2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa will play Daria Kasatkina in the third round of the French Open at Roland Garros. 10th seed Badosa has performed beyond all expectations after an injury-ravaged season in which she's been forced to sit on the sidelines to rest a back problem. The Spaniard came from behind to beat four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the first round, and repeated the feat to dismiss Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Round Two.

Daria Kasatkina, the 17th seed, defeated Katerina Siniakova in the first round and then easily dispatched Leolia Jeanjean in Round Two, 6-4, 6-2. Kasatkina's season has been dominated by off-court issues concerning her defection from Russia to reside in Australia. She has struggled for wins since announcing the change in March.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina have played six times on the WTA tour, and the head-to-head currently stands at 3-3. They last played in China last year, with Badosa retiring after losing the first set 4-6. They last played on clay in Stuttgart in 2023, with Badosa winning comfortably 6-1, 6-1. They also played on the dirt in Rome, 2022, when Kasatkina prevailed 6-4, 6-4. They are 1-1 on clay.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa -182 +3.5 (-400) Under 21.5 (+100) Daria Kasatkina +145 -3.5 (+270) Over 21.5 (-127)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Neither player's recent performances on the court have suggested they would go far in Paris, so their appearance in the third round will have given both a shot of confidence. They are both highly ranked, with Badosa at No. 10 and Kasatkina at No. 17, and on their best day, they are capable of beating anyone in the world.

Paula Badosa's finest performance of the year came at the Australian Open in January, where she made it to the semifinal, defeating Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal. Kasatkina's best showing was at the same tournament, where she was beaten in the fourth round by Emma Navarro, 4-6, 7-5, 5-7.

This is a very even matchup. Their 3-3 head-to-head record and 1-1 record on clay suggest the match will go to three sets. If Badosa can steer clear of unforced errors, she should sneak through via the long route.

Pick: Paula Badosa in three sets.

