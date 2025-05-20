French Open 2025 Qualifying: Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino

Date: May 21, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 1)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

24-year-old Bianca Andreescu is attempting to regain her form after an injury-plagued couple of years. After taking nine months off with a back problem in 2023, she picked up an abdominal injury after the Tokyo Toray Pan Pacific Open in October last year. Andreescu was expected to play again in Melbourne in January, but was again forced to withdraw.

Ad

Trending

The 2019 US Open champion returned for the Open de Rouen in April but was beaten in the first round by Suzan Lamens. She beat McCartney Kessler in straight sets at the Madrid Open before being beaten by Elena Rybakina. She avenged that loss at last week's Italian Open. Andreescu has had doubles success, winning the WTA 125 Lleida event in Spain with partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

30-year-old Nao Hibino has struggled for wins in 2025. Her best performance was in January when she came through three qualifying matches to play in the Australian Open main draw, but was beaten by Marta Kostyuk.

Ad

Hibino's best years are behind her. She rose to No. 56 in the WTA rankings in 2016, but has been steadily dropping since.

Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino head-to-head

Andreescu and Hibino have never played on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu -2500 -6.5 (-141) Over 18.5 (+135) Nao Hibino +1200 +6.5 (+107) Under 18.5 (-182)

Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs Nao Hibino prediction

TENNIS: JAN 13 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Andreescu is still only 24, and has a Major title under her belt. She beat Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final, 6-3, 7-5, and her future looked very bright.

Ad

The Canadian has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the world, but it appears that injuries have taken their toll on Andreescu, who is now ranked at No. 121.

There is no doubt that if Andreescu can get back to her best, she is capable of competing at the top of her game. She performed well at last week's Italian Open, progressing to the last 16 before losing to Qinwen Zheng.

Hibino's recent results suggest that Andreescu should come through this match, probably in straight sets.

Pick: Andreescu in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas