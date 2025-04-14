Boris Becker, Bianca Andreescu & tennis world react to Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable Monte-Carlo Masters triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has received an outpouring of support from the tennis community after triumphing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The likes of Boris Becker, Bianca Andreescu, Stan Wawrinka, and more congratulated the Spaniard on his impressive run to the title.

Alcaraz, who was hoping to redeem himself after his disappointing second-round exit at the Miami Open, produced a stellar campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco to book his place the final. In the title clash, the 21-year-old battled back from a set down to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lorenzo Musetti, who was hindered by physical issues in the final set.

With his win, the four-time Grand Slam champion clinched his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title. The Spaniard is also set to dethrone Alexander Zverev as the World No. 2, while inching closer to Jannik Sinner's points tally.

Boris Becker shared an appreciative reaction for Carlos Alcaraz's triumph, endorsing the Spaniard being crowned the king of the tournament.

"Word," Becker posted.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu and Stan Wawrinka displayed their admiration for the World No. 2 as he celebrated his achievement on Instagram.

"💪🏼🫡," Andreescu commented.

"👏👏💪🏻💪🏻," Wawrinka shared.

Fabio Fognini and Jakub Mensik also sent congratulatory messages to Alcaraz, while Federico Coria poked fun at the size of the massive Monte-Carlo Masters trophy.

"Grande Carlitos 😍💪🏽 You gonna have to buy a separate ticket for that trophy 🤣," Coria posted.

"Now if you can talk @carlitosalcarazz 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," Fognini wrote.

"🙌🔥❤️," Mensik commented.

Even stars from other sports, like soccer player Vinicius Jr and Formula One driver Franco Colapinto, praised the World No. 2 for his victory.

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Vinicius Jr posted.

"ANIMAL 👏🏼👑," Colapinto wrote.

Comments on Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram post

Furthermore, Carlos Alcaraz received an endearing congratulatory message from Novak Djokovic after his triumph. Djokovic had also been in action at the ATP Masters 1000 event, but he lost to Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match.

Carlos Alcaraz on his mindset after Monte-Carlo Masters win: "Not thinking about anything else but enjoying, so I'm not thinking about the ranking anymore"

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz shed light on his change in mindset over the past few months. The 21-year-old disclosed his intention to only focus on enjoying himself on the court, instead of worrying about his ranking.

"Something that I realized that I had to do is not thinking about anything else but enjoying. So I'm not thinking about the ranking anymore. Just keep going, making the things that I enjoy, that make me happy. It is [stepping] on the court, showing good tennis, and that's it," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard further emphasized that ranking "was not his priority" as he looked ahead to the remainder of the clay season. Nevertheless, Alcaraz mentioned the possibility of facing Jannik Sinner in the French Open final, acknowledging that it was what fans would most want to see.

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the Barcelona Open next, aiming to win his third title of this season. The World No. 2 is set to face qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round of the ATP 500 event.

