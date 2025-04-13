Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on reaching Rafael Nadal's legacy after Monte-Carlo win

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's legacy of earning 11 victories at the Monte Carlo Masters. The former recently secured his first on April 13, 2025.

Alcaraz delivered prominent performances in Monte-Carlo, having reached the final after besting several players, including Arthur Fils, Daniel Altmaier, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He squared off against Lorenzo Musetti in the final and bested him with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Shortly after earning the victory, he was asked about his thoughts on Nadal's legacy of winning 11 Monte-Carlo titles in the post-match press conference. The latter earned his first victory in this tournament in 2005 and secured his 11th title in 2018.

Talking about this impressive feat, Alcaraz said that it is one of the most difficult things to do in tennis and admitted that it was impossible to repeat this legacy.

"I have been talking with my team several times about what Rafa did on clay probably, it is one of the most difficult things to do in sport or one of the greatest things, not in tennis, in the whole sport. Winning the same tournament 11 times, 14 times, tournaments like this one, touraments like Roland-Garros, it is the best tournaments in the world. It is something impossible to repeat, so, I just got my first one, obviously, I am going to miss this guy (Rafa)," said Carlos Alcaraz.

The 21-year-old further spoke about his first Monte-Carlo title and said that he was very happy with it.

"I just want to keep going, let's see how many I can get, if I just keep it with one, I would be more than happy, it doesn't matter if I don't get any more Monte-Carlo titles, but I will try for it," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz talks about Rafael Nadal's retirement

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement with a heartwarming video on social media in October 2024 and wrapped up his distinguished career on November 19 at the Davis Cup Finals. Shortly after his retirement, Carlos Alcaraz sat for an interview with the Spanish publication 'Sport' about his bond with Nadal and made his feelings known about the latter's retirement.

“Rafa and I have a very good relationship, but I haven't spoken to him again since he retired from the Davis Cup. I think he deserves to be at peace with his family and enjoying the things that he couldn't enjoy when he was playing," said Carlos Alcaraz.

In the aforementioned interview, the 21-year-old also revealed that Nadal has always been a great role model for him.

