Carlos Alcaraz admitting to 'struggling' after Monte-Carlo win raises concerns among fans

Carlos Alcaraz displayed his powers of recovery in the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters final. The Spaniard, despite losing the first set, ultimately went on to get the better of Lorenzo Musetti in the last hurdle of the ATP Masters 1000 event. However, a cryptic admission made by the new champion in The Principality drew reactions from concerned fans.

After Alcaraz's 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over an injury-stricken Musetti, tennis journalist and insider Jose Morgado reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard disclosed that the last month had been full of both on and off court struggles for him. Prior to his campaign in Monte Carlo, the Spaniard had to endure the disappointment of an early exit from the Miami Open with a loss to veteran David Goffin.

"It's been a tough month for me. On and off the court. I don't wanna say in public, but I was struggling stepping on the court. It's been difficult to find a way to not think about everything," Alcaraz said (as reported by Morgado).

Several tennis fans on X wondered what Carlos Alcaraz was referring to, particularly with regards to the off-court struggles he mentioned.

"I think it simply is the barrage of negative press he gets when he loses any match. The pressure he feels to perform and the constant criticism he gets. Hard at any age but at 21 in 2025, takes a toll on the mental health," a fan wrote.

"Trouble is, Carlitos, now the press will be relentless in asking you to explain this comment You don't have to tell them! ," commented another.

"Everyone expects athletes to be robots But you never know what people are going through," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans concerned by the former No. 1 and four-time Major winner's admission following his title triumph in Monte Carlo:

"Bless. I hope all is ok with his family," wrote one fan.

"He is human. The lows will come; then the highs will be more worth it," another added.

"What is going on, someone have insights? Is it with JCF?" asked one, curious to know if Alcaraz's relationship with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is alright.

Alcaraz also sent a heartfelt message to Musetti after the pair's final in Monte Carlo.

"I just feel sorry for Lorenzo Musetti" - Carlos Alcaraz after dashing Italian's maiden Masters 1000 title hopes

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Lorenzo Musetti (right) during the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters' men's singles trophy presentation ceremony (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz dominated Lorenzo Musetti in the second set of their 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters final to level things up and take the match to a decisive third set. Here though, an unfortunate injury dented Musetti's chances of competing at his best against the Spaniard. Alcaraz capitalised on the situation, as the Italian failed to win even a single game in the third set.

During his post-match interview, the Spaniard expressed mixed feelings on his latest Masters 1000 title victory, saying:

"This is not the way I want to win a match. Thinking about Lorenzo, he’s been through a really tough week, long and intense matches. I just feel sorry for him to end one of the best results he’s done like this. It’s not easy. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he will be 100% really soon."

The 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters marked Carlos Alcaraz's sixth Masters 1000 crown and 18th overall ATP Tour-level singles title. The Spaniard's success in The Principality also sees him replace Alexander Zverev as the new World No. 2.

Alcaraz's next outing is set to be at the Barcelona Open, where he is a two-time champion.

