Carlos Alcaraz makes brutally honest admission after surviving Lorenzo Musetti scare to win Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his thoughts on winning the Monte-Carlo Masters after Lorenzo Musetti's injury. The Spaniard got the better of Musetti to clinch his maiden Monte-Carlo title on Sunday, April 13.
Alcaraz put up an impressive run at the tournament, beating top players such as Arthur Fils, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina en route to the final. In the last round, the World No. 3 squared off against Musetti, who gave him tough competition in the first set of the match; however, the Italian had to take a medical timeout during the match due to discomfort in his upper right leg.
Musetti opted to play on but was visibly struggling throughout the match and was not able to move freely. After losing the first set 3-6, Alcaraz clinched the successive sets 6-1, 6-0 to win the title. Shortly after this triumph, the Spaniard made his feelings known about the win and his opponent's injury.
"This is not the way I want to win a match," Alcaraz said during the post-match interview. "Thinking about Lorenzo, he’s been through a really tough week, long and intense matches. I just feel sorry for him to end one of the best results he’s done like this. It’s not easy. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he will be 100% really soon."
Reflecting on his achievement, Alcaraz further added:
“Talking about myself this, I’m really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time. I think it’s been a really difficult win with a lot of difficult situations. I’m proud of myself for how I’ve dealt with everything. It’s been a really difficult one for me. Outside and on the court. Coming here and seeing the hard work pay off, I’m really happy," he added.
Alcaraz started his 2025 season with a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his fans' expectations after reaching the Monte Carlo finals
Following his semifinal win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Carlos Alcaraz fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of what his fans expected from him after he reached the finals of the event. Talking about how he was pleased at meeting the expectations of the fans, Alcaraz said:
"It’s been a long time. But I just had to be patient. I had to believe that this moment would come again. Just working hard. Probably people are not patient.. they want me to make a final in every tournament. So I’m really happy to give them the chance to watch one of my finals again," Carlos Alcaraz said.
Along with the Monte-Carlo finals, Carlos Alcaraz also won the ATP Rotterdam in February. His victorious run at Rotterdam included victories against Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, and Hubert Hurkacz. The Spaniard held his ground in the final against Alex de Minaur, claiming the title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win.