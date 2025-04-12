Carlos Alcaraz admits frustrations with fans after reaching Monte-Carlo final

Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about feeling slightly frustrated with the growing expectations from fans after reaching the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. It's his second final of the season, the first being his title win at the Rotterdam Open in February.

Ad

The year didn’t begin the way Alcaraz would’ve hoped, as his quest for a fifth Grand Slam title fell short at the Australian Open despite a strong effort. He did manage to bounce back in Rotterdam with a title win, but then hit a rough patch at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and Miami before regaining form in Monte Carlo.

The Spaniard defeated his close friend and compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(2), 6-4 in the semifinals to book a spot in the final. This marks only his second appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having debuted in 2022 where he lost his opening match to Sebastian Korda.

Ad

Trending

During the on-court interview, Carlos Alcaraz was asked if he was affected by people holding big expectations on him as he reached a Masters final after a long time. He said people expect him to make the final at every tournament, but he remained patient through everything, and in the end, it paid off.

"It’s been a long time,” Alcaraz said. “But I just had to be patient. I had to believe that this moment would come again. Just working hard. Probably people are not patient.. they want me to make a final in every tournament. So I’m really happy to give them the chance to watch one of my finals again.”

Ad

"I’m happy with my team and with everything we’ve done in this period since the last final. I’m gonna try to enjoy this moment,” he added.

Before defeating Fokina, Alcaraz got past the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, and Arthur Fils.

Carlos Alcaraz set to face Alex de Minaur or Lorenzo Musetti in Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on either Alex de Minaur or Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday. It won’t be an easy matchup by any means, as both players are arguably in the best form of their careers.

Alcaraz holds a dominant 3-0 head-to-head record against De Minaur and leads Musetti 3-1 as well. However, if he wants to lift the trophy in Monaco, he’ll need to be at his absolute best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More