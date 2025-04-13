3 milestones Carlos Alcaraz achieved by winning 2025 Monte Carlo Masters title

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the 2025 Monte Carlos Masters crown after posting a comeback win over Lorenzo Musetti. Alcaraz overcame a slow start to come through 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the summit clash.

The win is significant for the Spaniard as he had never previously won the Masters 1000 event. By capturing the trophy, he also achieved a few other notable milestones. Here, we take a look at three such stats.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Monte Carlo Masters champion since Rafael Nadal in 2008

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Monte Carlo Masters winner since 2008. (Source: Getty)

Aged 21 years and 337 days, Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest Monte Carlo Masters champion since Rafael Nadal, who achieved the feat when he was 21 years and 321 days old in 2008.

In fact, Alcaraz and Lorenzo Mussetti, who is 23, were contesting one of the youngest overall finals at the tournament in recent memory. Had Musetti won the title, he would have been the youngest to lift the trophy since Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2022.

Circling back to Rafael Nadal's 2008 heroics, that year saw the legend beat Roger Federer in the final. What is even more impressive is the fact that it was the Spaniard's fourth title at the time as he had also won the tournament in the three preceding years. In an incredible stat, Nadal won the Monte Carlo Masters on 11 occasions in total.

Third-best strike rate at claycourt events

Carlos Alcaraz has won nine titles on clay. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is a prolific claycourt player, having already captured nine titles on the surface. With his latest win, he finds himself in the elite company of Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg in terms of strike rate.

At 33% (9/27), Alcaraz trails only the two legends in terms of the percentage of titles won after entering the main draw at events played on the red dirt.

Nadal still leads the stats with 54%, having captured a mind-bogging 63 titles from the 116 events that he played over the course of his illustrious career. Borg, meanwhile, is behind at 41%, having lifted the trophy at 30 of the 73 clay events that he competed at.

Fourth player since 1990 to have 20%-plus strike rate at Masters 1000 events

Carlos Alcaraz has a great strike rate at Masters 1000 event. (Source: Getty)

There is little doubt about Carlos Alcaraz's love for the big stage. The Spaniard has already lifted four Grand Slam titles and six Masters 1000 crowns at the age of 22.

Numbers-wise, the Spaniard is just the fourth player since the 'Big 3' Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to have a 20%-plus strike rate at Masters 1000 events since 1990.

Djokovic still leads the list of the number of titles at the Masters 1000 level, having won a total of 40. Trailing him on the list is Nadal with 36, while Federer accumulated a total of 28 trophies at the big stage.

