Novak Djokovic sends message to Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard's Monte-Carlo win despite own heartbreak

Novak Djokovic may have made an early exit at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, but he still took a moment to show his respect for Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian, known for his sportsmanship, sent a classy congratulatory message to Alcaraz after the Spaniard lifted the trophy on Sunday.

Djokovic came into the Monte-Carlo Masters after finishing runner-up at the Miami Open, a place where he’s tasted plenty of success in the past. But this time, things didn’t go as planned. Battling an eye infection, the World No.1 couldn’t find his rhythm and was knocked out in the opening round by Alejandro Tabilo.

On the other hand, it was a redemption run for Alcaraz, who rose to the occasion and clinched his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo. It marked his second trophy of the season, following his triumph in Rotterdam back in February — and he did it all with remarkable composure and class.

The four-time Grand Slam champion began his Monte-Carlo campaign with a gritty win over Francisco Cerundolo, followed by solid performances against Daniel Altmaier and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then capped it off with a dominant comeback against 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the final, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to claim the title.

A few hours later, Djokovic congratulated Carlos Alcaraz by dropping a comment under his celebratory Instagram post. He wrote:

“Congratulations titan.”

Novak Djokovic via Instagram

Even though Alcaraz’s form looked smooth throughout the tournament, dealing with the constant expectations from his fans wasn’t as easy. He later opened up about it.

