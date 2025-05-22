French Open 2025 Qualifying: Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 3)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris preview

ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Former US Open champion, Marin Cilic, takes on the South African, Lloyd Harris, in the third qualifying round of the French Open. Cilic has come through the first two qualifying games comfortably - beating Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-3, and Pol Martin Tiffol 6-4, 6-3. Cilic is now 36 years old, and his sole Major title was won more than ten years ago.

Ad

Trending

28-year-old Lloyd Harris has also had a straightforward passage to this point. He defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-2, and then beat Otto Virtanen 6-4, 7-5 to set up the match with Cilic.

Marin Cilic has been beset by knee injuries over the last couple of years and missed the beginning of the season. He's been mixing up ATP and Challenger events to try and find some form. He performed well in February in Dubai to reach the quarterfinals, and the following month won the Challenger Girona event in Spain.

Ad

Lloyd Harris is on a disappointing 1-7 win/loss streak in 2025. Once ranked as high as World No. 31 back in 2021, the South African is now languishing at No. 226, and is finding wins hard to come by on both the ATP and Challenger tours.

Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Marin Cilic and Lloyd Harris have never played on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Ad

Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marin Cilic -420 -6.5 (+285) Over 21.5 (-124) Lloyd Harris +300 +6.5 (-435) Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Marin Cilic v Lloyd Harris prediction

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Marin Cilic has shown this year that when he is injury-free, he remains a force to be reckoned with. He'll not threaten the French Open title this year, but if his knees hold up, he's capable of going deep in the draw. Only three years ago, the Croatian got to the semifinal at Roland Garros.

Ad

There is nothing on Lloyd Harris's resume, or in his current poor form, to suggest he'll trouble a fit Cilic. Harris has made three second-round appearances at the French Open, but the latest was four years ago. If Cilic is fit and firing, he wins the match in two sets.

Pick:

Marin Cilic in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More