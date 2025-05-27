The second day of the French Open brought out the star power in Paris as we saw a much-improved field compared to day one. Both defending champions were on the courts on the second day of the event, and both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek made impressive starts to their title-defending runs.

It was a very entertaining day of tennis with a lot of great matches, some drama, some emotional scenes, and overall a pretty good follow-up on the second day. Let’s go over what happened on day two of the 2025 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz gets his title defense underway

Last year’s champion, Carlos Alcaraz, stood on the tennis courts yesterday, and he played a very compact match to overcome Giulio Zeppieri in three sets. The Italian is a decent player, but far from someone who can seriously trouble Alcaraz.

It wasn’t the best showing we saw from the Spaniard, but it was good enough for the opening round. He’s learned over the years to adjust his level as the event unfolds, so we should expect him to pick it up as he starts to face stronger and stronger opponents.

Two-time finalist Casper Ruud was also on the courts as the Norwegian smashed Albert Ramos in what was the final match for the Spanish veteran at the event. Ramos is far from his best days, but he had a strong qualifying run to make the main draw, but it wasn’t enough against Ruud.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also did well to overcome former French Open quarterfinalist Etcheverry in three sets. A strong win for Tsitsipas, who needed an easy victory after struggling to secure straightforward wins in the past couple of months.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka bowed out after only one match as he continues to play but evidently not at a good enough level to do anything serious on the courts. The first shocking upset came at the hands of Gabriel Diallo, who played a phenomenal match to beat Francisco Cerundolo.

The Argentine was having an excellent year overall, especially on clay, and he played well here in the past, so losing in the first round was shocking to many fans. Hometown hopeful Arthur Fils also started well, winning his match in four sets, as did Jannik Sinner.

Sinner was also on the courts, and he had no trouble beating native player Arthur Rinderknech in three sets. The Italian remains looking solid after recently returning from his suspension.

Full ATP Results on Day Two:

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. Arthur Rinderknech, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. Giulio Zeppieri, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Daniel Altmaier def. No. 4 Taylor Fritz, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 7 Casper Ruud def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

No. 10 Holger Rune def. Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

No. 14 Arthur Fils def. Nicolas Jarry, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3

Gabriel Diallo def. No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

No. 20 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

No. 22 Ugo Humbert def. Christopher O'Connell, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3)

No. 23 Sebastian Korda def. Luciano Darderi, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 24 Karen Khachanov def. Aleksandar Vukic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 25 Alexei Popyrin def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-5, 6-4, 2-1 (retired)

No. 26 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3

No. 27 Denis Shapovalov def. Pedro Matinez Portero, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3

Sebastian Ofner def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2

Jiri Lehecka def. Jordan Thompson, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Jacob Fearnley def. Stan Wawrinka, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-2

Alejandro Tabilo def. Arthur Cazaux, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Hugo Gaston def. Ugo Blanchet, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Sebastian Baez, 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Richard Gasquet def. Terence Atmane, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

Tallon Griekspoor def. Marcos Giron, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Jaume Munar def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5

Filip Misolic def. Bu Yunchaokete, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 6-1

Iga Swiatek wins opener easily

Iga Swiatek won the event last year, and she started this year with a win—and it was an easy win. It’s a much-needed victory for Swiatek, who hasn’t had the best clay season so far.

Naomi Osaka was another big name that stood on the courts, but she had a tough draw and ultimately couldn’t overcome Paula Badosa despite winning the opening set. Some other big names, like Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu, did win their matches.

Neither won in straight sets, but they won—unlike Emma Navarro, who was trounced by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Navarro continues to disappoint despite being a highly ranked player with many expectations.

Jelena Ostapenko also won her match, so now we’re only one match away from getting Swiatek and Ostapenko again. The matchup is notable because Swiatek has never bested Ostapenko in six previous tries.

There were also some tears as Caroline Garcia bid farewell to the French Open. It was the last time she played.

Full Day Two WTA results:

No. 5 Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Sramkova, 6-3, 6-3

No. 7 Madison Keyes def. Daria Saville, 6-2, 6-1

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. No. 9 Emma Navarro, 6-0, 6-1

No. 10 Paula Badosa def. Naomi Osaka, 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4

No. 12 Elena Rybkaina def. Julia Riera, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

No. 15 Barbora Krejcikova def. Tatjana Maria, 7-6(4), 6-3

No. 17 Daria Kastakina def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova def. Mayar Sheirf, 7-6(3), 6-2

No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Lucia Bronzetti, 6-3, 6-2

No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko def. Polina Kudermetova, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2

No. 22 Clara Tauson def. Magda Linette, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Maya Joint, 6-1, 6-3

Bernarda Pera def. Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-4

Danielle Collins def. Jodie Burrage, 7-6(1), 6-4

Jaqueline Cristian def. Kimberly Birrell, 6-1, 6-0

Robin Montgomery def. Diane Parry, 6-2, 6-1

Emma Raducanu def. Wang Xinyu, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Veronika Kudermetova def. Viktoriya Tomova, 7-5, 6-1

Yulia Starodubtseva def. Tamara Korpatsch, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. McCartney Kessler, 7-5, 7-6(3)

Katie Boulter def. Carole Monnet, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. Taylor Townsend, 6-3, 6-2

Caroline Dolehide def. Greet Minnen, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Leolia Jeanjean def. Irina-Camelia Begu, 0-6, 7-5, 3-0 (retired)

Arantxa Rus def. Camila Osorio, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

