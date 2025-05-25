French Open 2025 Schedule Day-02: Defending champions Iga Swiatek & Carlos Alcaraz, and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will open their title defence at the 2025 French Open on day 2. The two are set to play their matches on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Philippe-Chatrier, respectively.
Also in action on Monday will be men's singles top seed Jannik Sinner, who is playing in just his second tournament since returning from a doping suspension. Caroline Garcia, the former French No. 1, will also open her campaign in what will be her last French Open.
Other big names set to take to the court on the opening day include Casper Ruud, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, Stan Wawrinka, among others. Let’s take a more detailed look at the order of play for the showcourts for day 2 of the 2025 French Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: Rebecca Sramkova vs [5] Iga Swiatek
Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs (10) Paula Badosa
Followed by: [WC] Terence Atmane vs [WC] Richard Gasquet
Followed by (Not before 8.15 pm): [1] Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech
Court Suzanne Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11 am local time: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs [9] Emma Navarro
Followed by: [Q] Giulio Zeppieri vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera
Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs [14] Arthur Fils
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11 am local time: [7] Casper Ruud vs [Q] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs [4] Taylor Fritz
Followed by: [Q] Carole Monnet vs Katie Boulter
Followed by: [7] Madison Keys vs [Q] Daria Saville
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11 am local time: [12] Elena Rybakina vs [Q] Julia Riera
Followed by: [WC] Diane Parry vs Robin Montgomery
Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs [WC] Stan Wawrinka
Followed by: Christopher O'connell vs [22] Ugo Humbert
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Network/SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match timings
The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at noon local time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows: