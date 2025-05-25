French Open 2025 Schedule Day-02: Defending champions Iga Swiatek & Carlos Alcaraz, and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will open their title defence at the 2025 French Open on day 2. The two are set to play their matches on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Philippe-Chatrier, respectively.

Ad

Also in action on Monday will be men's singles top seed Jannik Sinner, who is playing in just his second tournament since returning from a doping suspension. Caroline Garcia, the former French No. 1, will also open her campaign in what will be her last French Open.

Other big names set to take to the court on the opening day include Casper Ruud, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, Stan Wawrinka, among others. Let’s take a more detailed look at the order of play for the showcourts for day 2 of the 2025 French Open:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2025

Iga Swiatek is the three-time defending champion (Source: Getty)

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Ad

Starting at noon local time: Rebecca Sramkova vs [5] Iga Swiatek

Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs (10) Paula Badosa

Followed by: [WC] Terence Atmane vs [WC] Richard Gasquet

Followed by (Not before 8.15 pm): [1] Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech

Court Suzanne Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11 am local time: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs [9] Emma Navarro

Followed by: [Q] Giulio Zeppieri vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera

Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs [14] Arthur Fils

Ad

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11 am local time: [7] Casper Ruud vs [Q] Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs [4] Taylor Fritz

Followed by: [Q] Carole Monnet vs Katie Boulter

Followed by: [7] Madison Keys vs [Q] Daria Saville

Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11 am local time: [12] Elena Rybakina vs [Q] Julia Riera

Followed by: [WC] Diane Parry vs Robin Montgomery

Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs [WC] Stan Wawrinka

Followed by: Christopher O'connell vs [22] Ugo Humbert

Ad

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Jannik Sinner is the top seed in men's singles. (Source: Getty)

Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

Ad

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Network/SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match timings

Caroline Garcia is playing her final French Open. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at noon local time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All other courts) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) USA, Canada May 26, 2025, 5 am ET May 26, 2025, 6 am ET UK May 26, 2025, 10 am BST May 26, 2025, 11 am BST India May 26, 2025, 2.30 pm IST May 26, 2025, 3.30 pm IST





× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More