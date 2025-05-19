French Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The season's second Major, the French Open 2025, will run from May 25 to June 8. The qualifying rounds have already begun from May 19. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions in singles. While the Spaniard won the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open in the lead up to his title defense, the Pole hasn't even reached a final since her triumph in Paris a year ago.

However, it would be foolish to count out a player of Swiatek's caliber. She's the three-time defending champion and has hoisted the winner's trophy in four of the past five editions. Novak Djokovic is still on the hunt for a record-breaking 25th Major title. In a season with plenty of ups and downs, he will be keen to turn his season around in the City of Love.

Top-ranked players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are bidding to capture their first French Open crown. The Italian returned from a three-month doping suspension earlier this month and immediately reached the final in Rome, going down to Alcaraz in straight sets.

Sabalenka has been on a roll this year, winning the WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid while coming up short in the Australian Open and Indian Wells finals. She also won the title in Brisbane and reached another final in Stuttgart. Her streak of four consecutive finals came to an end with a quarterfinal loss to Zheng Qinwen at the Italian Open, her first-ever loss against her younger rival.

With runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, Coco Gauff seems to be primed for another deep run at Roland Garros. She won the doubles title last year and was the runner-up in singles in 2022. She made the last eight in 2023 and the semifinals last year. Her last three losses have come against Swiatek and with the Pole being far from her best at the moment, this could be her time to shine.

Barring any last-minute withdrawals, all top 70 players across the ATP and WTA Tours will be present in Paris. With the best of the best gathered in one place, here are the broadcast details to keep up with all the happenings at the French Open 2025:

French Open 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details

Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the French Open 2025:

USA - TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada - RDS, TSN

Europe (except France) - Eurosport

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport, Canal+

Asia - beIN Sports

China - CMG

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTV Cab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky

