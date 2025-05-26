French Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi preview

In Picture: Sebastian Korda (Getty)

23rd seed Sebastian Korda will begin his 2025 French Open campaign with a first-round clash against Italy's Luciano Darderi. Korda began the year well, reaching the final of the Adelaide International, losing 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also had a decent quarterfinal run at the Miami Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Novak Djokovic.

However, Korda has not fared well on the clay this season, not being able to win multiple matches at any of the clay-court events he has played at. He lost 3-6, 6-7 (7) against Jiri Lehecka in the first round in Monte Carlo and lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round in Barcelona, followed by third-round exits in Madrid and Rome, losing against the likes of Casper Ruud and Jaume Munar.

Meanwhile, till the Miami Open in March, Luciano Darderi did not win more than a single match at any of the events he played in the first part of the season. However, coming on clay helped the Italian get back some form as he reached the Challenger event in Naples, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Vit Kopriva in the final.

Darderi won his first ATP title of the season at the Grand Prix Hassan 2 in Marrakech, where he won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) against Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals in Munich and Hamburg, losing against the likes of Ben Shelton and Andrey Rublev.

Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -130 -1.5 (+130) Over 38.5 (-120) Luciano Darderi +100 +1.5 (-190) Under 38.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Korda won his maiden ATP title on the clay, winning the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato in the final. That is the only clay-court final in the American player's career, as all his other seven career finals have come on hard courts.

Darderi has won both his career titles on clay. Aside from the title in Marrakech this year, he also won the Cordoba Open last year, winning 6-1, 6-4 against Facundo Bagnis in the final.

Korda is the seeded and higher-ranked player, but it is Darderi whose recent clay-court form has been better, making the Italian the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Darderi to win in four sets

