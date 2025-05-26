French Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (23) Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi preview
23rd seed Sebastian Korda will begin his 2025 French Open campaign with a first-round clash against Italy's Luciano Darderi. Korda began the year well, reaching the final of the Adelaide International, losing 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also had a decent quarterfinal run at the Miami Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Novak Djokovic.
However, Korda has not fared well on the clay this season, not being able to win multiple matches at any of the clay-court events he has played at. He lost 3-6, 6-7 (7) against Jiri Lehecka in the first round in Monte Carlo and lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round in Barcelona, followed by third-round exits in Madrid and Rome, losing against the likes of Casper Ruud and Jaume Munar.
Meanwhile, till the Miami Open in March, Luciano Darderi did not win more than a single match at any of the events he played in the first part of the season. However, coming on clay helped the Italian get back some form as he reached the Challenger event in Naples, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Vit Kopriva in the final.
Darderi won his first ATP title of the season at the Grand Prix Hassan 2 in Marrakech, where he won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) against Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals in Munich and Hamburg, losing against the likes of Ben Shelton and Andrey Rublev.
Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Sebastian Korda vs Luciano Darderi prediction
Korda won his maiden ATP title on the clay, winning the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato in the final. That is the only clay-court final in the American player's career, as all his other seven career finals have come on hard courts.
Darderi has won both his career titles on clay. Aside from the title in Marrakech this year, he also won the Cordoba Open last year, winning 6-1, 6-4 against Facundo Bagnis in the final.
Korda is the seeded and higher-ranked player, but it is Darderi whose recent clay-court form has been better, making the Italian the favorite for the upcoming match.
Pick- Darderi to win in four sets