French Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Sofia Kenin (31) vs Varvara Gracheva

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Sofia Kenin vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin and Varvara Gracheva play in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Former Australian Open champion Kenin has been a finalist in France - she lost 1-6, 4-6 to Iga Swiatek in the 2020 final, the year she was ranked as high as No.4 in the world. The 26-year-old is undoubtedly past her best, but can still compete at the top level.

Kenin took World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the third round of the Italian Open earlier this month, and got to the final of the Charleston Open last month, where she was beaten by Jessica Pegula 3-6, 5-7. The American is currently ranked No. 19.

24-year-old Varvara Gracheva has fond memories of Roland Garros. Born in Russia, but a French citizen, Gracheva made it through to the fourth round last year, her best performance in a Major. She defeated the sixth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round, and before eventually succumbing to teenage phenom Mirra Andreeva, 5-7, 2-6.

Sofia Kenin vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

Sofia Kenin and Varvara Gracheva have never played on the ATP tour. The head-to-head is therefore 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin -295 +1.5 (-400) Under 20.5 (-121) Varvara Gracheva +230 -1.5 (+270) Over 20.5 (-106)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Sofia Kenin vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Billie Jean King Cup Europe/Africa Group I Play-offs - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin is coming off a disappointing showing in Strasbourg, where she was beaten in the opening round by fellow American Danielle Collins in three sets. Currently ranked World No. 31, she is searching for her best tennis this year. Gracheva's last tournament was last week's WTA125 event in Paris, where she reached the semifinal but was beaten by Brit Katie Boulter 0-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Gracheva will have the home crowd on her side, and Kenin will need to rediscover some of her best form to progress. Gracheva is ranked No. 72 in the world and can't compete with Kenin's achievements or experience against better quality opposition. The American may need three sets to do it, but she should win in a competitive encounter.

Pick:

Sofia Kenin in three sets.

