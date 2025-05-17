Strasbourg 2025: Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin
Date: May 19, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin preview
Compatriots Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin will clash in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025.
The first stop for Collins during this clay swing was the Charleston Open, where she was the defending champion. Following wins over Robin Montgomery and Jelena Ostapenko, her title defense concluded with a loss to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.
Collins then withdrew from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the Madrid Open. She returned to action at the Italian Open. After a first-round bye, she beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round. She knocked out defending champion Iga Swiatek in the next round and then lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.
Kenin's clay season also got underway at the Charleston Open. She advanced all the way to the final but came up short against Pegula in two competitive sets. She made quick exits from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open after that, losing in the third round to Anastasia Potapova and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.
Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head
They've previously crossed paths twice at the WTA level, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Kenin won their previous encounter at the French Open 2020 in three sets.
Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin prediction
Kenin started her time on clay on a promising note. However, since her runner-up finish in Charleston, she hasn't tallied back-to-back wins. Collins had a 1-5 record against top 50 players this year prior to the Italian Open. However, she played one of her best matches of the season to topple Swiatek and snapped her six-match losing skid against the Pole.
Collins then lost to Svitolina, bringing her record against top 50 opponents to 2-6. She made the final in Strasbourg last year, going down to Madison Keys in the summit clash. However, she arrived at the tournament in great form last year. She won the Charleston Open and made the last four at the Italian Open.
Collins' current form is a far cry from what she displayed during this time of the season a year ago. Kenin, on the other hand, has slowly improved this year. She started the season ranked outside the top 80 and is now on the verge of cracking the top 30.
Kenin's win over Collins also came on clay, en route to the final of the French Open 2020. The former Australian Open champion's current form should help her emerge victorious in this all-American showdown.
Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.