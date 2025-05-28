French Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Gigante preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (20) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Matteo Gigante
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Gigante preview
20th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against qualifier Matteo Gigante in the second round of the French Open 2025.
Tsitsipas kicked off his campaign in Paris against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The Greek drew first blood in the opening set to go up a break, only for his opponent to peg him back immediately. The two remained unshakeable on serve for the next few games and a tie-break looked imminent.
However, with Etcheverry serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Tsitsipas broke his serve to claim the set. The latter captured the second set courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor. The Greek took control of the match with a service break in the third set. While he blew three match points on his opponent's serve at 5-3, he got the job done on his own service game to win the match 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Gigante came through the qualifying rounds with wins over Jerome Kym, Zachary Svajda and Ethan Moller to book his place in the French Open main draw. He was up against fellow qualifier Benjamin Hassan in the first round.
Gigante jumped to a 5-2 lead in the first thanks to a double break. However, he failed to serve out the set on his first attempt. Hassan saved multiple set points and went on a two-game run in a last-ditch effort. However, the Italian served out the set on his second try. He was unstoppable after that, dropping only two games for the rest of the match for a 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Gigante head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Gigante odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Gigante prediction
Both players won their first-round matches in straight sets. It was Gigante's maiden main draw win at a Major as well. He struck 28 winners compared to 20 unforced errors and won 82 percent of his first serve points. His best result in the lead-up to the French Open was winning the Rome Challenger and reaching the second round of the Italian Open.
Tsitsipas improved his record to 27-8 in Paris with his latest win. A runner-up here in 2021, he hasn't bowed out of the tournament prior to the fourth round since 2019. He blasted 47 winners against 39 unforced errors in the previous round and won 77 percent of points on first serve.
Gigante has just four main draw wins to his name on the main tour and has never beaten anyone in the top 20. Tsitsipas' comfort on these courts makes it tough to beat him. He should be able to outlast his Italian rival to advance further.
Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.