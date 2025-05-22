French Open 2025 women's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Iga Swiatek 

The top players on tour are gearing up to compete at the French Open this month. With 2000 points on the line, they will be eager to make a significant impact at the iconic Major.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be the top two seeds in Paris. Sabalenka will enter after a quarterfinal finish in Rome, while Gauff missed out on winning the event by a slender margin in the finals.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will be the fifth seed at the French Open this year. She's had an ordinary season so far and will enter after a third-round exit in Rome.

The women's singles draw at the French Open was released on Thursday. Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers as per the fixtures this year.

Coco Gauff handed a favorable draw at the French Open 2025

Coco Gauff has been handed an easy draw at the French Open this year. She will enter the event after solid runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Gauff will kick off her campaign against Olivia Gadecki and Chloe Paquet in the first two rounds. Both players have chalked up early exits in Madrid and Rome.

The American could then face stubborn opponents such as Anna Kalinskaya and Barbora Krejcikova en route to the quarterfinals. Considering their match fitness on tour and results this season, she should be able to get past them on clay.

If Gauff manages to win the first four rounds, she could face Madison Keys or Emma Navarro in the last eight. She trails the head-to-head record against both players but has also defeated them on tour.

The 21-year-old could then face an unpredictable test against Mirra Andreeva or Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. However, considering their record in Paris, she will still be a slight favorite to win.

Gauff needs to prepare for her toughest challenge in the French Open finals this year. She is most likely to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek for the title. While Swiatek is the defending champion at the French Open, Sabalenka has won two out of their last three meetings on tour. She also defeated the American most recently in Madrid.

Iga Swiatek lands top-five seeds Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka in her half

While Coco Gauff has still received a modest draw in Paris, Iga Swiatek is set to have a tough time defending her title this year.

The Pole will begin her campaign against Rebecca Sramkova and then possibly face Emma Raducanu in the next round. While Raducanu has shown promising form on tour, she still needs to raise her level to challenge Swiatek on clay.

The fifth seed could go on to face an uphill task against Marta Kostyuk and Jelena Ostapenko in the next two rounds. She has never defeated Ostapenko in her last six encounters and recently lost to the Latvian in Stuttgart.

Things only get tougher for Swiatek as a potential quarterfinal bout against Jasmine Paolini or Elina Svitolina will be on the cards. Paolini recently captured the Italian Open in Rome and looks in splendid form on tour.

If the Pole manages to scrape through, she might have to eliminate Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals. She leads the head-to-head battle against both players, but has also lost to the duo last year.

Considering Swiatek's current form on tour, she's been handed a tough draw at the 2025 French Open. She not only faces Sabalenka in the semifinal, but could be up against Coco Gauff in the penultimate round. The American recently chalked up a commanding win against her in Madrid, 6-1, 6-1.

