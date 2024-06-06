Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden are set to face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Thursday, June 6 for a place in the 2024 French Open men's doubles final. Bopanna and Ebden faced the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinals.

Both pairs won a set each to take the match to a decider. In the third set, Bopanna and Ebden stayed strong to ultimately take control of the contest, registering a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 win on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Next up for the duo is a meeting with the Italian pair of Bolelli and Vavassori in the semifinals.

Bolelli and Vavassori have been on a strong run in the French capital this fortnight. After winning their first three matches in straight sets, they were forced to come from behind to ensure an eventual quarterfinal victory over Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori: Head-to-head and prediction

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have faced Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori three times so far, all of their meetings having occured this year itself.

They first faced each other in the summit clash at the 2024 Australian Open, which Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0), 7-5 to clinch the title. They next faced off in the Round of 32 at the Miami Masters, where they came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-6(4), 10-4. Their most recent encounter was in the Round of 32 at the Rome Masters, with Bolelli and Vavassori registering a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win.

Their head-to-head thus stands at 2:1, but with Bolelli and Vavassori having won in their most recent encounter.

Prediction: Heading into the semifinal clash at Roland Garros, Bopanna and Ebden will be optimistic about getting the better of Bolelli and Vavassori again, having already managed to subdue the pair in an intense contest at a Major. The Indian-Australian pair seem to have grown in confidence with each match at the French capital this year and should be able to bag a spot in the title contest.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori: Date and time

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will meet Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles semifinals at the 2024 French Open on Thursday.

Date: June 6, 2024

Round: Semifinals

Time: Approx. 12:00 pm local time; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris, France

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori: Where to watch and live streaming details

This 2024 French Open semifinal will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on SonyLiv.