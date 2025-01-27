From Alexander Zverev being heckled over domestic abuse allegations to Novak Djokovic's shock interview snub: 5 controversies that rocked Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 came to an end with Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner being adjudged the singles champions. Keys beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to win her maiden Grand Slam title and deny the Belarusian her third successive tournament victory at the Melbourne Major. Jannik Sinner successfully defended his title by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the men's singles final.

The tournament had some sensational matches throughout its course, that included Keys' semifinal and final, and the third-round match between Holger Rune and Miomir Kecmanovic. Additionally, there were some moments of drama that often became the talking point.

On that note, let us take a look at five major controversies from Australian Open 2025.

#5. Danielle Collins giving it back to the Melbourne crowd

Danielle Collins is known for being a fiery character on court and she did not leave any stone unturned while responding to being booed by the crowd when she faced local player Destanee Aiava in the second round of the Australian Open.

Collins was often heckled and her errors were being cheered on from the local fans. Hence, when the American bagged her hard-fought 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 win, she cupped her ear and said "How was that?" to the crowd before blowing kisses at them.

Collins was booed by the crowd during her on-court interview and she responded to that by stating:

"I was thinking during the match ... as long as I’m out here, I might as well take that big fat check. Coco (Vandeweghe) and I love, we love a good five-star vacation. So part of that check is going to go towards that. So thank you guys, thanks for coming out here and supporting us tonight."

While many slammed Collins for her actions, Novak Djokovic defended her by stating:

"I loved her response. I loved everything she said on the court and off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before, but now, big fan. I love it."

#4. Jannik Sinner's medical timeout during Australian Open 4R match vs Holger Rune

Jannik Sinner's fourth-round match against Holger Rune was among the Australian Open's most dramatic fixtures as it combined some quality tennis with a lot of drama.

The Italian was leading by two sets to one but he was struggling physically during the third set. Sinner was seen shaking during a changeover, and later called for a medical timeout, during which, Rune was left waiting in the Melbourne heat.

“It took longer than I expected. It was around 10 minutes, maybe even more. So that was a bit brutal in the middle of the set. I had good momentum in this moment. So, yeah, it was not the worst timing from his side," the Dane said regarding the medical timeout.

The match had another moment of drama during the fourth set, when Rune's serve broke the net, and there was a 21-minute delay before play resumed.

#3. Double-bounce controversy

The Australian Open quarterfinal between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro saw a controversial moment during the third game of the second set. The American hit a drop shot, and Swiatek ran from the baseline to hit the ball over the net.

Navarro got the ball back before the Pole won the point and, in turn, the game, with a backhand winner. The American was convinced that Swiatek's shot over the net came after the ball bounced twice and also spoke to the umpire about this, but to no avail. The Pole went on to win the match 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals.

After the match, Emma Navarro did not blame Iga Swiatek for the double-bounce drama.

"I don't know if she knew or not," Navarro said in the aforementioned press conference. "Ultimately, it's up to the ref to make the call. If she didn’t see it then it is what it is, I guess. It's tough to place blame on anybody," Navarro said.

#2. Alexander Zverev being heckled after Australian Open final

Alexander Zverev suffered his third defeat at a Grand Slam final after Jannik Sinner beat him 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena. After the match, Zverev received his Australian Open runner-up trophy and was about to start his runner-up speech when a lady in the crowd heckled him over his domestic abuse allegations, shouting:

"Australia believes Olya and Brenda"

The spectator's comment referred to Zverev's domestic abuse allegations that he received from his ex-girlfriends Olga Sharypova and Brenda Patea. The case went to trial and all charges were dropped as an out-of-court settlement was reached.

Speaking on the matter, Zverev said in his post-match press conference:

"I believe there are no more accusations. There haven't been for, what, nine months now. Good for her. I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment. If that's the case, good for her," he said.

#1. Novak Djokovic snubbing post-match interview after broadcaster comments

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign had its fair share of moments, with perhaps the biggest one of them coming after his win over Tomas Machac. It all started when Channel Nine broadcaster Tony Jones called the Serb "overrated" and a "has-been".

"Back to Melbourne Park, where you can see the Novak Djokovic fans there in full voice. The chants are quite extraordinary. Novak, he's overated! Novak's a has-been! Novak, kick him out! Boy I'm glad they can't hear me," he said.

After his win over Tomas Machac in the third round, Djokovic skipped his post-match on-court interview and said in his press conference:

"Couple days ago, a famous sports journalist, who works for official broadcaster Channel 9 in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me and since then he chose not to issue any public apology."

Tony Jones later said that he apologized to Djokovic's camp. The Serb went on to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open before retiring due to an injury.

