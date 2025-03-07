From best to worst: Ranking Indian Wells 2025 Day 2 outfits ft. Nick Kyrgios, Belinda Bencic & others

The tennis fever is heating up at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Day Two of the event featured top players in the men's and women's divisions.

Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios returned to the fold after an early exit in the Australian Open. He took on Botic van de Zandschulp in a gripping encounter in the first round.

Highly rated youngster Joao Fonseca debuted in Indian Wells last night. The 18-year-old made a huge statement by winning the Argentina Open and will be one to watch out for in the event this year.

On the women's side, Belinda Bencic, Sofia Kenin, and Anna Kalinskaya featured on Day Two. While Bencic and Kenin began on a winning note, Kalinskaya's match got suspended due to passing showers in California.

Following Day One's bold fashion statements, Day Two at the event brought even more stylish outfits to the court. Without further ado, here’s a look at the best and worst-dressed players on Day Two:

1) Nick Kyrgios returns to Indian Wells in his signature sleeveless attire

Nick Kyrgios plays a forehand in Indian Wells: Source: Getty

Fan-favorite Nick Kyrgios made his sixth appearance at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios showcased a spirited performance against Botic van de Zandschulp, but couldn't get past the Dutchman in the first round. After a grueling tiebreaker loss in the first set, he was forced to retire in the second due to injury.

The Australian was one of the best-dressed players on Day Two, sporting a classic blue sleeveless T-shirt by Nike and plain black shorts. He completed the look with a white cap and red Nike shoes, which complemented the court’s vibrant atmosphere in the night.

2) Anastasia Potapova

Potapova in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is World No. 34 Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova entered Indian Wells after a second-round exit in Dubai. She started her campaign with a remarkable three-set win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Despite losing an intense tiebreaker in the first set, she held her nerve to close the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5.

The Russian did impress with her performance but her outfit was a miss on Day Two. She opted for an orange tank top and a light blue skirt, which was a bit of a mismatch as per the fashion police. Potapova’s jewelry made an effort to elevate the look but the overall style fell flat on Day Two

3) Jaqueline Cristian

World No. 79 Jaqueline Cristian first appeared in Indian Wells this week. The Romanian took on Veronika Kudermetova in the first round and overpowered the Russian 6-2, 6-3. She won 74% of her first-serve points and saved five out of six breakpoints to secure her place in the next round.

Cristian was arguably the best-dressed player on Day Two. She donned a light pink dress by Nike and paired it with white Nike Shoes. The pink hues on her shoes elevated the look and gave her a stunning vibe on the court. The 26-year-old also wore a sky-blue wristband which added to her look, a win-win situation for Cristian on her Indian Wells debut.

4) Gael Monfils

French veteran Gael Monfils made his 16th appearance in Indian Wells last night. He took on Jan Lennard Struff in the first round and brushed aside the German 6-4, 6-4. He won 82% of his first-serve points and fired seven aces to begin with a win.

Expand Tweet

Monfils' outfit was a total miss on Day Two. He opted for a dull grey T-shirt with black Artengo shorts. He also wore dark blue inners which spoilt the look and was easily one of the worst-dressed players on Day Two.

5) Belinda Bencic opts for a comfortable look in Indian Wells 2025

Bencic plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic was among the best-dressed players In Indian Wells on Day Two. The Swiss justified the term 'comfort is style' by opting for a sleeveless yellow T-shirt and basic white shorts by Asics. She completed the look with peach-colored shoes and a white cap. The fashion police had no complaints about her look and gave her a thumbs-up on Day Two.

Bencic began her campaign with a dominant victory over Tatjana Maria in the first round. She eliminated the German in one hour and five minutes, 6-1, 6-1. The reigning Abu Dhabi Open winner will take on Amanda Anisimova next. Bencic is one of the dark horses at the event this year.

