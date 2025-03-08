From best to worst: Ranking Indian Wells 2025 Day 3 outfits ft. Alexander Zverev, Marta Kostyuk & others

Day Three of the BNP Paribas Open welcomed the seeded players in Indian Wells. The California crowd was on the edge of their seats while witnessing their favorite stars in action on the freshly polished hardcourts.

Top seed Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud began their campaign on Friday. Both players were expected to make a deep run at the event but were eliminated in the second round.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek also featured on Day Three. She brushed aside Caroline Garcia in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. The Pole is chasing her third title in Indian Wells this year.

Players stole the spotlight with their performances and stylish outfits on the navy blue hardcourts. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best and worst-dressed players on Friday.

1) Katie Boulter gets full marks for her sky-blue outfit in Indian Wells

Boulter plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

First on the list is British No. 1 Katie Boulter. Boulter turned heads as one of the best-dressed players on Day Three. She sported a sky-blue sleeveless top and shorts by Nike and paired it with a lime-yellow cap. The outfit stood out effortlessly against the darker tones of the court and earned the checkmark on Friday.

The 28-year-old made her third appearance in Indian Wells this year. She entered the event on the back of a second-round exit in the Australian Open, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova. The Brit started her campaign with a solid three-set win over Irina Camelia Begu, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-0. She will now take on the seventh seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

2) Danielle Collins misses with colour scheme outfit this year

Collins returns a serve in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Second on the list is 14th seed Danielle Collins. Collins was supposed to retire from professional tennis last year but reversed her decision to play another season on tour. She entered Indian Wells on the back of a third-round exit in the Australian Open. The American started her campaign with a brilliant win over Hailey Baptise 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

While Collins' performance was praiseworthy, her outfit choice wasn't. She donned a yellow top and baggy orange shorts, which didn't gel well with the cool colour scheme around the court. The outfit overshadowed her choice of accessories and was a total miss for the American on Day three.

3) Matteo Berrettini goes Purple in Indian Wells 2025

Berrettini plays a forehand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini is one of the most good-looking players on tour. He even walked the ramp for his apparel sponsor BOSS last year.

Berrettini chose a powerful purple and black outfit for his sixth appearance in Indian Wells. He completed the look with white shoes by Asics and a cool black cap by BOSS. The fashion police quickly approved his attire and he was among the best dressed players on Day three.

The Italian started his campaign by cruising past Christopher O'Connell in the first round, 6-2, 7-6(2). He will now lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second.

4) Alexander Zverev rare colour choice gets the approval

Zverev plays a drop volley in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Alexander Zverev.

Zverev was the top seed in Indian Wells this year. He entered the event on the back of a second-round exit in the Mexican Open. The German's poor run of form continued in California as he succumbed to a three-set loss against Tallon Greikspoor. Despite a valiant effort in the second round, Griekspoor defeated him in a gruelling encounter, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

However, Zverev's outfit was on point for the sunny hardcourts in Indian Wells. He wore a maroon-coloured T-shirt and shorts with red Adidas shoes on Day Three. He accessorized the look with a red headband and a bracelet, which gave a sophisticated vibe to his attire.

5) Marta Kostyuk and Alycia Parks win on Day Three

Kostyuk in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Lastly, two players stole the limelight with their effervescent outfits on Day Three. Eighteenth seed Marta Kostyuk and Alycia Parks donned a tye-dyed Wilson outfit under the California Sun. The tank top and pleated skirt elevated the style quotient while the lilac and pink hues gave them the perfect aesthetic on court. The duo were easily among the best-dressed players on Friday.

Parks plays a forehand BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Kostyuk began her campaign with a formidable win over Robin Montgomery. She defeated the American in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 and will now take on Caroline Dolehide in the third round.

Parks, on the contrary, stunned Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. She will face Diana Shnaider for a place in the last 16 in Indian Wells.

