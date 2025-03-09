Day four of the BNP Paribas Open featured the top seeds in Indian Wells. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic began their campaign in the men's wing, and Aryna Sabalenka made her presence felt in the women's singles event.

Alcaraz had no problems getting past Quentin Halys in the second round, but Djokovic continued his dismal form in Indian Wells. Despite a valiant effort against Botic van de Zandschulp, the Dutchman defeated him in a close three-set bout, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro also featured on Day Four of the BNP Paribas Open. All three players were made to work hard for their win but eventually began on a solid note.

The first three days brought some interesting fashion moments, with players either hitting the mark or missing it completely. Now, as Day 4 unfolds, let’s take a closer look at who’s acing their style and who’s falling flat.

1. Madison Keys returns to Indian Wells in subtle colors

Keys plays a smash in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

First on the list is in-form American Madison Keys.

Keys opted for a sky-blue tank top and sea-blue shorts in Indian Wells this year. She paired the outfit with a white cap and light pink Nike shoes. The look blended in smoothly with the darker shades around the court and was approved by on-goers on Day 4.

The 30-year-old has appeared on tour since winning the Australian Open last month. She continued her dominant form by taking out Anastasia Potapova in the second round, 6-3, 6-0. Keys will be one of the favorites to win in Indian Wells this year.

2. Novak Djokovic's monotonous look fails to impress this year

Djokovic in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic made his 16th appearance in Indian Wells this year. The former champion seemed unbothered with his look, sporting the same green and white outfit by Lacoste from last year. He paired it with white shoes and clean wristbands but missed out as per the fashion police on Day 4.

Things only got worse for the Serb as he succumbed to a three-set loss against Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. Despite levelling the tie in the second set, he struggled to provide the killer blow in the third and fell to the Dutchman, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

3. Grigor Dimitrov and Lacoste give tough shout for the win

Third on the list is Bulgarian No. 1 Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov has always been trendy with his fashion choices on tour. He donned a classy dutch white T-shirt by Lacoste with pink sleeves and green borders. The minimal aesthetic popped out on the darker courts in Indian Wells, and his neat look was a definite hit on Day 4.

Dimitrov was also impressed with his performance, overpowering Nuno Borges in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. He rocketed six aces and won 80% of his first serve points against the Portuguese talent. The veteran will now take on in-form Frenchman Gael Monfils in the third round.

4. Coco Gauff returns to her trademark look in Indian Wells 2025

Gauff plays a running forehand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was quite experimental with her superwoman-style outfit in the 2025 Australian Open. She's one of the most popular sportswomen in the world and garners attention wherever she travels on tour.

For the Indian Wells, Gauff switched to her original tank top and pleated skirt look. Her mint green top and navy blue shorts were a rare combination and allowed her to stand out on the court. The American also wore yellow shoes by New Balance, which gave her a powerful vibe on the court. She looked comfortable in her attire and was one of the best-dressed players on Day 4.

Gauff finally snapped her three-match losing streak in Indian Wells. She outsmarted Moyuka Uchijima in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4). The 20-year-old will take on Maria Sakkari in the next round.

5. Carlos Alcaraz wins with the perfect summer look in Indian Wells 2025

Alcaraz plays a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Carlos Alcaraz was arguably the best-dressed player on Day 4.

Alcaraz usually sticks to powerful colors such as blue and green but sported red and white hues for the BNP Paribas Open this year. His Nike look was complete with bright white shoes and wristbands. The hint of red on his shoes gave him a smart vibe on the court, and the Spaniard was easily the best-dressed player on Day 4.

Alcaraz began his title defense by eliminating Quentin Halys in the second round. He edged past the Frenchman in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The second seed will now take on Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

