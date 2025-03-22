From best to worst: Ranking Miami Open 2025 outfits ft. Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & others

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were big winners in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players came through straight-set wins, even scoring bagels against their respective opponents.

Ad

The duo, however, performed varyingly in the style game. In fact, there were plenty of hits and misses when it came to the tennis looks early at the combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event.

Here, we take a quick look back at some of the best and worst outfits at the 2025 Miami Open:

#5 Worst: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic is not known to experiment too much with his on-court looks. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has stayed with Lacoste for as far as recent memory goes and it is fair to say that fatigue is setting in,

Ad

Trending

The green ensemble that he sported at the Miami Open is just a different shade of the outfit that he has worn for the past several months.

The different shades of green for the shirt and the shorts, with the former sporting broad white lines resembling those on a tennis court are simply uninspired at this point and that’s from a brand that does a much better job with its other tennis looks. However, there for nothing uninspiring about his 6-0, 7-6(1) win over Rinky Hijikata.

Ad

#4 Best: Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul

Coco Gauff at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff continued to shine bright in her custom New Balance look, sporting a bright cyan tank, which was complimented well by the deeper blue shade on the pleated skirt.

Ad

Both the top and skirt have accents that correspond with the other color, adding another layer of depth to the look. The matching headband and shoes are just an added bonus. The men’s outfit sported by Tommy Paul works on similar lines, only reversing the color scheme, and is also a big hit.

Tommy Paul at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Both Gauff and Paul posted wins in their respective openers, coming through against Sofia Kenin and Alexander Bublik, ensuring that fans get to see more of their popular tennis looks.

Ad

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

On finally moved past what seemed like an unending line of gradient-themed tennis outfits. But what should have been a welcome departure has instead come out looking like another disappointment.

Ad

There is nothing that would inspire awe about the white and black ensemble. The brand tried to add a certain pop of color with a bright yellow cap. While the idea may have seemed good on paper, with the yellow seeming a solid choice for the “Sunshine Double”, the results are plain boring.

It definitely doesn’t help that Swiatek’s entire corner sports the yellow cap, making a it pure eyesore. There’s at least one more guaranteed appearance for the look as the Pole was a 6-2, 7-5 victor over Caroline Garcia in her opener.

Ad

#2 Best: Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

On and Iga Swiatek can take a lesson on giving monochrome looks a pop of color from Leylah Fernandez’s Lululemon look for this year’s Miami Open.

Ad

The Canadian has been donning the tennis line for one of the sport’s newer entrants for over a year now. Being one of the biggest names to be sponsored by the brand, she is often part of the creative process and it shows in the results.

The silhouette beautifully compliments Fernandez’s lean frame and the A-line skirt is just the right shade of yellow. The Canadian will get to wear more of it as she came through her opener against Alycia Parks 7-6(1), 6-3.

Ad

#1 Best: Victoria Mboko

Victoria Mboko at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Wilson has been acing the tennis look ever since foraying into the market with Marta Kostyuk as their face. This time around, however, they have another winner in the form of WTA Tour debutant Victoria Mboko.

Ad

The teenager was playing in her first match at this level in the Wilson Spring Headline dress in a stunning muted blue color. While the dress had other, flashier shades, including one inspired by the desert sunset, there was something about the blue that just went perfectly with the unique teal Miami Open courts. The pastel pink visor was simply the cherry on top.

Mboko gave a good account of herself at the tournament, winning a match against Camila Osorio before coming very close to upsetting Paula Badosa. Fans are likely to see more of this talent in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis