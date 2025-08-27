From best to worst: Ranking US Open 2025 Day 3 outfits ft. Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff & others

The 2025 US Open is back with another dramatic edition on the tennis tour. The first three days of the event have lived up to expectations so far.

Americans Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe began their campaigns on a positive note. Fritz secured a runner-up finish last year and will be eager to go the distance this time around.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova also made flawless starts to the US Open. All three reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and will be expected to do well in New York.

While the tennis has been top-notch in the first few days, so has the style quotient at Flushing Meadows. On that note, let's look at the best and worst-dressed athletes on Day Three:

1) Naomi Osaka

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

First on the list is Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has put in the hard yards to find her best potential this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Montreal, she also reached the fourth round in Miami and Rome. The former World No. 1 started her campaign in New York with a solid win against Greet Minnen, 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Osaka has been creative with her looks at the Majors. She opted for a rose-themed outfit by Nike this year, featuring electric red hues. The Japanese completed the look with matching sneakers and an appealing hairdo in the first round. She also stole the limelight with her sparkling labubu doll and lightheartedly told the New York crowd its name, 'Billie Jean Bling'.

The two-time US Open champion was easily one of the best-dressed players on Day Three.

2) Jannik Sinner

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Jannik Sinner.

Sinner opted for a classy brown outfit by Nike this year. The neat material and his collar-neck T-shirt gave him a sophisticated vibe on the blue and green courts of New York. The Italian completed the look with a white cap and Nike sneakers.

Sinner also impressed with his performance in the opening round, cruising past Vit Kopriva in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. He won 82% of his first-serve points and rocketed seven aces to advance.

3) Alexander Zverev

Zverev at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Alexander Zverev.

Zverev is always known for his sharp fashion sense on the main tour. He has been an Adidas loyalist for the past few years and sported a midnight blue outfit by it. The design is in collaboration with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and blended in effortlessly under the US Open lights this year.

The German is a runner-up in New York and chasing his first Major, he started his campaign with a resilient win over Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4. He will take on Jacob Fearnley on Thursday and leads the head-to-head 2-0 against the Brit.

4) Iga Swiatek

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Next on the list is Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek revived her frustrating season with an amazing triumph at the Wimbledon Championships and added another significant trophy to her locker by claiming the honors in Cincinnati last week. At Flushing Meadows, the Pole continued her rich vein of form by defeating Emiliano Arango in the first round, 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek impressed with her performance, but lacked creativity with her outfit this year. She chose a dull black and white combination by On and paired it with her trademark black cap in the first round. The second seed seems to have missed out with her choice at the US Open this year.

5) Coco Gauff

Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Last on the list is Coco Gauff.

Gauff has also experimented with new looks at the Majors. She donned a superwoman-themed outfit at the Australian Open and chose a vintage dress at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

In her first match in New York, the American donned a simple red crop top and white skirt combo by New Balance, which didn't impress onlookers this time around. The cushioned sneakers and earrings did add to the overall look, but couldn't save her style quotient in the opening round.

The third seed did make up for that with her incredible performance, edging past Ajla Tomljanovic in a close three-set bout. She defeated the Australian 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.

