From billionaire heiress Jessica Pegula seeing her beloved Bills win to Novak Djokovic getting the apology he wanted: 5 players who won off the court at Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 has served a ton of interesting matches right from the first day. There were upsets galore as quite a few high-profile names went out early. The newest crop of players also announced their arrival on the big stage, led by teenagers Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien.

Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner remain on track for a successful title defense. Other title favorites such as Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic are still in the mix as well.

However, players have had to deal with a lot of behind-the-scenes drama as well. Some of them have handled the off-court distractions pretty well, and here's a look at five players who have also won their battles off the court at the Australian Open:

#5 - Iga Swiatek vindicated after WADA decides not to appeal ITIA's decision regarding her doping case

Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek was in hot waters for a while after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed that she had tested positive for a banned substance last year. It was found that a batch of her medicine was contaminated with trimetazidine. Upon further investigation, the ITIA's verdict stated that she bore "no significant fault or negligence".

However, the folks at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) weren't completely satisfied and were going to appeal the case pending its own review. Following their own investigation into the matter, they stated on Monday, January 20, that they wouldn't pursue the case any further.

Swiatek had maintained her innocence right from the start, and this latest twist in the tale has only amplified her claims. She can now focus on her quest of winning the Australian Open for the first time, where she has reached the quarterfinals dropping only 11 games. She will take on Emma Navarro for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday, January 22.

#4 - Coco Gauff overjoyed after the US overturns the ban on TikTok

Coco Gauff at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Along with her fellow Americans, Gauff was put through the wringer over the past week due to the TikTok ban. The uncertainty regarding the matter gave way to the realization that the government was going to go through with the ban this time.

The app stopped working on Sunday, January 19, and Gauff, who's competing at the Australian Open, couldn't access the app even halfway across the world. However, the ban didn't last for even a full day and was overturned rather quickly. The young American was relieved about the same, though her joy was rather short-lived. She lost to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, January 21 in straight sets.

#3 - Jannik Sinner named as the ITF world champion for 2024

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner's incredible 2024 season saw him scale new heights. He won his maiden Major title at the Australian Open and backed it up with a triumph at the US Open. He also won three Masters 1000 titles, another two ATP 500 titles, the ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup.

Sinner had an impressive 73-6 record and attained the No. 1 ranking for the first time, a spot he has held on to ever since he ascended to the summit. Given his achievements, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has named him as the world champion for 2024. Swiatek received the same honor on the women's side over Aryna Sabalenka.

#2 - Jessica Pegula over the moon after her team Buffalo Bills qualify for the AFC Championship

Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

While Pegula's Australian Open campaign came to an early end with a loss to Olga Danilovic in the third round, she still has a reason to celebrate. Her family owns the NFL team Buffalo Bills, and they beat the Baltimore Ravens to qualify for the AFC Championship game, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills edged past the Ravens 27-25 on Sunday, January 19. Pegula was keeping track of the match and took to social media to post a congratulatory message following their win.

"Well I’m not in Australia anymore 😢 but #BillsMafia let’s goooo @BuffaloBills" she wrote on X.

Pegula's fortunes at the Australian Open have taken a turn for the worse. After three straight quarterfinal appearances between 2021 and 2023, she hasn't been able to reach the second week. She bowed out in the second round last year, and as mentioned above, lost in the third round this time.

#1 - Novak Djokovic receives an apology from Channel 9 for their inappropriate comments

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Djokovic's refusal to participate in the usual on-court interview following his fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka left everyone puzzled. He later revealed that he was going to boycott the same until he received an apology.

Tony Jones, a broadcaster working with Channel Nine, passed remarks such as "Novak, he's overrated, Novak's a has-been, Novak kick him out" towards a contingent of Serbian fans during a live broadcast of the Australian Open on Friday.

Djokovic found these comments to be unacceptable and deemed them offensive towards his fans and himself. Jones has since apologized for his comments, which he deemed as banter. Tennis Australia confirmed that the Serb had accepted the apology.

"Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested and is now moving on and focusing on his next match."

With the matter in the rearview mirror, Djokovic will now be completely focused on his blockbuster quarterfinal showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. The two superstars will battle it out on Tuesday, January 21.

