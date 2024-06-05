Novak Djokovic surprised the tennis universe with his withdrawal from the 2024 French Open earlier on Tuesday (June 4). The Serb tore his right knee meniscus during a five-set tussle with Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round on Wednesday, prompting him to pull out of his quarterfinal encounter against Casper Ruud.

The defending champion's untimely injury in Paris has elicited reactions from not only his fellow top players but several pundits, as well. A flurry of big names expressed concern for the 37-year-old, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander.

"Not having Novak Djokovic in the tournament is frustrating for the fans" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz surprised by Novak Djokovic's withdrawal

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz said in his press conference following his Roland-Garros quarterfinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday that he was shocked at Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, as the Serb was playing some top-quality tennis towards the end of his Round-of-16 outing in Paris.

Trending

"Well, I was surprised that he withdraw from the tournament after watch the match yesterday," Carlos Alcaraz said. "He finished the match playing great tennis and he didn't show pain at the end of the match. So, it was a surprise for me that he withdraw from the tournament. But he talked with his team, with the doctor and you know, tennis is like that, so sometimes you have to deal with it."

Alcaraz added that the defending champion's absence from the 2024 edition of the tournament put a dampener on tennis fans' experience.

"But I think not having him in the tournament, it's, I'm going to say frustrating for the fans not having one of the best players in the world in the tournament," he added.

Jannik Sinner & Casper Ruud wish Novak Djokovic a speedy recovery

Jannik Sinner is set to rise to No. 1 after the Serb's withdrawal

Newly-minted World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Djokovic's quarterfinal opponent Casper Ruud also extended their sympathy towards the 24-time Major winner.

While Sinner stated in his on-court interview following his quarterfinal win over Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday that it was a "disappointing" situation, Ruud expressed hopes that the 37-year-old's injury will heal by the time the grasscourt season rolls around.

"First of all, it's everyone's dream to become No. 1 in the world," Jannik Sinner said. "And, the other way, seeing Novak retiring and here I think it's for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a speedy recovery."

"Speedy recovery Nole. Hope to see you back and healthy on the grass," Casper Ruud wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Expand Tweet

"Worried about Novak Djokovic playing Wimbledon"; "I'm in shock" - Mats Wilander & Alex Corretja worried about Serb

Novak Djokovic might miss this year's Wimbledon due to injury

Mats Wilander and Alex Correjta also expressed their concern for Novak Djokovic and his 2024 prospects while covering the claycourt Major for Eurosport. The eight-time Major winner Wilander believes that the Serb is better off sitting out of this year's Wimbledon.

"I think that for him, I'm worried about him playing Wimbledon, to be honest," Mats Wilander told Eurosport. "I'm sorry to the tennis world, but the grass is a dangerous surface if you're trying to come back from meniscus surgery."

Former World No. 2 Corretja, on his part, was admittedly shocked at Djokovic's injury, as he showed immaculate physical and mental strength in his last two matches at the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard also stated that playing Ruud after two back-to-back five setters was "difficult to risk".

"I am [in shock]. Because first, the defending champion has shown in the last few rounds that he's been there [physically and mentally]. To be here and play well again at Roland-Garros. He suffered so much against [Lorenzo] Musetti," Alex Corretja told Eurosport. "He suffered so much against Cerundolo... Today when he woke up he felt he had this pain. Difficult to risk. Ruud, then maybe two more matches. It was difficult to risk."

Boris Becker & Serena Williams' ex-coach among other stars to comment on Novak Djokovc's withdrawal

Boris Becker helped the Serb win the 2016 French Open

Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker, Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci and former Australian Open CEO Paul McNamee also gave their thoughts on the 24-time Major winner's withdrawal on social media.

Becker took to his Instagram stories to express his dismay at the above news.

"Sad news from Paris," Boris Becker wrote on Instagram.

Rick Macci, who coached Venus and Serena Williams in the early 1990s, asserted that a meniscus tear was a "tricky setback", but claimed in the same breath that the Serb will have a successful comeback from the injury.

"A Meniscus Tear can be a tricky Set Back. But he will be Back and win many a Set. Never doubt the heart of a Champion. @DjokerNole," Rick Macci wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Paul McNamee, one of Djokovic's staunchest supporters lately, expressed pride in the defending champion's effort in Paris despite his physical woes.

"What a pity that Novak Djokovic, who couldn’t have dug deeper, needs to withdraw from @rolandgarros… he can be proud he left nothing on the table in his quest, and deserves our unequivocal admiration," Paul McNamee wrote on his X handle.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback