From equaling Rafael Nadal in the Slam race to extending his own records in Melbourne: 5 milestones Novak Djokovic achieved with Australian Open glory

Perhaps it was inevitable, but Novak Djokovic still had to get out on court and do it, and he did so in style. The 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Sunday (January 29) to win a 10th Australian Open title and create more tennis history.

In a rematch of the pair's 2021 Roland Garros matchup, Djokovic took on Tsitsipas in the title match at Melbourne Park with a lot at stake. The Serb was dialed in from the get go, grabbing the first break of the match to take the opener for the loss of just three games.

Tsitsipas, playing his first final at the Australian Open, began to grow into the contest in the second set. Serving first helped, as he put scoreboard pressure on Djokovic, who fell behind set point late in the second. To his credit, though, the Serb survived as a tiebreak ensued. Although he saw a 4-1 lead evaporate, Djokovic regrouped to take the second set and take control of the match.

Following a medical break at the start of the third, Djokovic dropped serve for the first time on the night, as Tsitsipas sought to find a way back. However, the Greek couldn't capitalize on the break. At the same time, he kept up his strong level of play, with the scoreboard pressure against him this time.

Another tiebreak ensued, where Djokovic opened up a lead, arriving at three championship points, but Tstisipas was not ready to throw in the towel yet. He saved the first two but was powerless to save a third as the Serb hoisted aloft the winner's trophy at Melbourne Park for a record-extending 10th time.

With the triumph, Novak Djokovic achieved a few milestones while also returning to World No. 1 for a record-extending 374th week. Here's a look at a few of them:

#1 Novak Djokovic moves sole 4th in all-time men's singles titles leaderboard

Novak Djokovic entered the Australian Open level with Rafael Nadal (92) in fourth place on the all-time men's singles titles leaderboard, having triumphed in Adelaide at the start of the year.

Three weeks later, Djokovic triumphed at his bastion at Melbourne Park for a 10th time to go sole fourth on the leaderboard. The Serb is now only one behind third-placed Ivan Lendl (94), whom he could surpass later this year. Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) are the two players at the top.

#AusOpen 93 - @DjokerNole has won his 93rd career ATP title, becoming the fourth men's player with the most titles in the Open Era (surpassing Rafael Nadal - 92). Leap. 93 - @DjokerNole has won his 93rd career ATP title, becoming the fourth men's player with the most titles in the Open Era (surpassing Rafael Nadal - 92). Leap.#AusOpen https://t.co/E5PwxFR9XJ

With the win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic has now improved to 12-0 on the season, with his injury-plagued build-up to the tournament now a distant memory.

#2 Becomes 3rd oldest player in Open Era to win Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open since a fourth-round exit to Hyeon-Chung in 2018. That's now a record 28 matches without defeat, two better than Andre Agassi, spanning four titles.

After missing the 2022 edition due to deportation following his medical exemption controversy, Djokovic returned to the winner's podium at Melbourne Park in style, dropping just one set all week.

In the process, the 35-year-old became the third-oldest player in the Open Era to win the Australian Open.

OptaAce @OptaAce 3 - @DjokerNole is third oldest player in the Open Era to secure the title at the Australian Open, younger only than Ken Rosewall (in 1972 and 1971) and Roger Federer (2018). Gold. 3 - @DjokerNole is third oldest player in the Open Era to secure the title at the Australian Open, younger only than Ken Rosewall (in 1972 and 1971) and Roger Federer (2018). Gold. https://t.co/PHWE0VVB0q

Only Ken Rosewall (1971-72) and Roger Federer (2018) were older than Djokovic when they won at Melbourne Park.

#3 Second player in the Open Era to win his first 10 finals at a tournament

Novak Djokovic has extended his perfect record in Australian Open finals to a stunning 10-0.

In the process, he became only the second player in the Open Era to win his first ten finals at a tournament. Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros, Barcelona) is the first player to do so.

#AusOpen 10 - @DjokerNole is the second male player in the Open Era to stay unbeaten in his first 10 finals in a single ATP tournament after Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros and Barcelona). Streak. 10 - @DjokerNole is the second male player in the Open Era to stay unbeaten in his first 10 finals in a single ATP tournament after Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros and Barcelona). Streak. #AusOpen https://t.co/NEDm9kD5Zh

It's also the first instance of a male player winning a hardcourt Grand Slam on ten occasions.

#4 Moves level with Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles by a male player

With his win over Tstisipas, Novak Djokovic moved level with Rafael Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam singles titles by a male player in the Open Era. The Spaniard was the defending champion at Melbourne Park but lost in the second round.

#AusOpen 22 - @DjokerNole has equalled Rafael Nadal as the men's player with the joint-most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (22). Including women, he has equalled Steffi Graf (22) - only Serena Williams has more (23). Goat? 22 - @DjokerNole has equalled Rafael Nadal as the men's player with the joint-most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (22). Including women, he has equalled Steffi Graf (22) - only Serena Williams has more (23). Goat?#AusOpen https://t.co/DB0u49LPaD

Djokovic is now level with Steffi Graf on the Open Era Grand Slam singles leaderboard, with only Serena Williams (23) ahead of the pack.

#5 Second male player in Open Era to win same Grand Slam 15 years apart

Novak Djokovic continued his love affair with Melbourne Park, the venue of his first Grand Slam title 15 years ago.

A decade and a half later, Djokovic returned to the venue to win a record-extending 10th title. In the process, he became only the second male player in the Open Era to win the same Grand Slam 15 years apart.

#AusOpen 2 - @DjokerNole is the second male player in the Open Era to win a single Grand Slam title 15+ years after the first in the tournament (Australian Open 2008 - 2023), after Rafael Nadal (17 years between the Roland Garros 2005 and 2022). Unstoppable. 2 - @DjokerNole is the second male player in the Open Era to win a single Grand Slam title 15+ years after the first in the tournament (Australian Open 2008 - 2023), after Rafael Nadal (17 years between the Roland Garros 2005 and 2022). Unstoppable. #AusOpen https://t.co/X7ECxtLs2v

Only Rafael Nadal stands ahead of Djokovic in this respect, winning his first Roland Garros title in 2005 and his 14th in 2022, spanning 17 years.

