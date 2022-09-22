From Grand Slam finals speeches to Match for Africa video: 7 iconic moments between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest players to have ever set foot on a tennis court.

The two have amazed tennis fans with their fabulous performances on the court and their classy demeanor off it. Federer and Nadal have forged arguably the most adored rivalry in the sport's history, with their first meeting coming at the Miami Masters in 2004.

The two played 40 matches against one another, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16. They locked horns in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal winning six and Federer the rest. The last meeting between the two titans came in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019, where the Swiss maestro won 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The two have played some incredible matches but have also been involved in some brilliant moments over the years, be it on the court or off it. On that note, let's take a look at seven iconic moments between Federer and Nadal.

#1. 2008 Wimbledon final speech

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played out one of the greatest tennis matches of all time in the 2008 Wimbledon final. The Spaniard won the thriller 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 to clinch his first title at the grasscourt Major.

After the match, both Federer and Nadal were gracious towards each other, with the former calling the Spaniard a deserving champion.

"Yea, tried everything, got a little late and everything but look, Rafa's a deserving champion, he just played fantastic today," he said.

The Spaniard, in his post-match interview, called Federer the best player in history and praised his attitude.

"Disappointing for me, I am in the same time like the best player of history Roger Federer. So, is very tough playing against him, especially here, I have lot of chances to win before the match but I want to congratulate Roger because he always fights, unbelievable, his attitude always is excellent, when he wins, when he loses. So, thank you very much Roger. His attitude is very good for tennis," Nadal said.

"I lost the last two finals (2006 and 2007), close finals, but he's still the number one, he's still the best, he's still the five-time champion here and right now, I have one, so for me it's very very important," he added.

#2. 2009 Australian Open Final presentation ceremony

Adam @SouvenirCity Undoubtedly my favorite Fed moment that came in defeat: the 2009 Australian Open Final. Coming off the defeat in London a year prior, Federer breaks down after losing to Rafa in Melbourne and this moment is what endeared me to Nadal forever. Consoling Roger during HIS moment. Undoubtedly my favorite Fed moment that came in defeat: the 2009 Australian Open Final. Coming off the defeat in London a year prior, Federer breaks down after losing to Rafa in Melbourne and this moment is what endeared me to Nadal forever. Consoling Roger during HIS moment. https://t.co/gG6cB0aDwe

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played out another all-time classic at the 2009 Australian Open final, where the latter won in five sets to win his maiden title at the Asia-Pacific Major.

After the final, the 41-year-old broke down in tears during the presentation ceremony and stepped aside. Nadal, with the trophy in hand, consoled the Swiss instead of giving his speech, before the soon-to-be-retiring star resumed his speech and congratulated his rival.

"I don't want to have the last word, this guy deserves it. So Rafa congrats, you played incredible, you deserve it man. Played another fantastic final so all the best for the season," he said.

#3. 2017 Australian Open final victory speech

Another memorable final between Federer and Nadal came at the Australian Open in 2017. No one expected them to play in the title clash as they were both returning to action after lengthy injury layoffs. However, they put on quite a show before the former won the contest in five sets to win his fifth Australian Open crown.

In his victory speech, the Swiss star stated that he would have loved to share the title with Nadal if the concept of draws existed in tennis.

"Tennis is a tough sport. There are no draws. If there were, I would have been happy to accept one and share it with Rafa. Stay on the tour. Keep playing, Rafa because tennis needs you," he said.

#4. Match for Africa 2010 promotional video

The inaugural edition of Match for Africa in 2010 was immensely popular, with the key reason behind this being the promotional video of the event.

In the video uploaded by Credit Suisse on YouTube, Federer and Nadal can be seen laughing over and over again as they found it very difficult to control their emotions, resulting in several takes. The video has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.

#5. Instagram Live

While the coronavirus pandemic halted sports all around the world, tennis fans did get some joy as several players started participating in live video chat sessions on Instagram, the most popular one featuring Federer, Nadal and Andy Murray.

Nadal had a hard time getting Federer into the chat and was relieved once the Swiss joined. The two spoke for a few minutes before the Spaniard chatted with Murray.

#6. Speaking Chinese after the 2017 Shanghai Masters final

Federer and Nadal locked horns in the Shanghai Masters final in 2017 with the former winning 6-4, 6-3.

During the presentation ceremony, Nadal was asked to speak a few words of Chinese, which he did, much to the delight of the crowd. The Swiss star also spoke a few words in the local language while the packed stadium cheered for him.

#7. The opening of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Federer was invited to attend the opening of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor in 2016. At the event, Nadal thanked the 41-year-old for his presence.

"Dear Roger, thank you very much for your support. Today is an unforgettable day for me, my family and my team. You cannot imagine how special it is to have you here with us. This reflects all the moments we had on the court," he said.

The 20-time Major winner responded by saying that he would send his kids to the Spaniard's academy if they wanted to learn tennis.

"Thanks for the invitation Rafa, I wish you all the best and I hope it's going to be wonderful academy. One thing's for sure, I know where I'm going to send my kids if they want to learn tennis, I'm going to send them right here," he stated.

