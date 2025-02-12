From mental abuse to evidence of romantic relationship: 3 shocking takeaways from WTA investigation into Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov

The WTA Tour has issued a suspension to Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov after investigating allegations of abuse against him. The two initially parted ways after last year's US Open, and the former Wimbledon champion hired Goran Ivanisevic as her new coach towards the end of 2024.

However, in a move that blindsided everyone, including her new coach, Rybakina re-hired Vukov as an additional coach in January 2025. Ivanisevic parted ways with the Kazakh after the conclusion of the Australian Open.

Vukov, meanwhile, was soon suspended by the WTA Tour pending an investigation for breaching their code of conduct after he rejoined the team. The WTA initially started looking into allegations against him last year.

Now, it has come to light that the WTA has suspended him. They remained tight-lipped about their findings in their official statement, keeping in mind the integrity of the process and to protect confidentiality.

"The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded. Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details. We remain committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and objective manner in accordance with the WTA Code of Conduct," - WTA's statement on the suspension of Stefano Vukov.

However, The Athletic gained some insider information, and based on their sources, the ban will be in place for a year. They also got access to more details on the findings of the WTA's investigation, and here are the three biggest points from the same:

#1. The WTA found that Stefano Vukov mentally harassed Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov at the French Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

One of the biggest allegations against Vukov was that he was verbally abusive towards Rybakina and her mental health suffered under him. The Kazakh's calm demeanor on court didn't really reflect what was going on behind the scenes, though people suspected something was amiss considering her coach's rather aggressive body language and behavior while in her player's box.

Portia Archer, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, gave Vukov a brief written summary of their investigation into him. According to the source who leaked the information, Rybakina's coach called her "stupid", and stated that she would still be in "Russia picking potatoes without him".

Those are some incredibly hurtful things to say to one's protege. There's a hard line between tough love and abuse, and if these findings are true, then Vukov certainly crossed a line.

#2. The WTA pointed fingers towards Stefano Vukov for Elena Rybakina's recurring health issues

Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina at the Miami Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina's recurring injuries and health issues took a turn for the worse last year. She either completely skipped or withdrew from tournaments after a match or two multiple times last year. After a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open, she pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships prior to her quarterfinal match due to an injury.

Rybakina then opted not to defend her Indian Wells Open title in order to recover. A couple of months later, an illness forced her to forego her title defense at the Italian Open as well. An injury led her to throw in the towel during her quarterfinal match in Berlin at the start of the grass swing.

The Kazakh couldn't compete in the Paris Olympics due to bronchitis as well. Her return to the tour didn't go too well, and she withdrew prior to her second-round match at the US Open due to an injury. She skipped the entire Asian swing to deal with a back injury.

The WTA's investigation held Vukov liable for Rybakina's body breaking down, stating that he pushed her too hard. Coaches are expected to improve a player's physical state in collaboration with a trainer but one also needs to be mindful of a player's limits, which seems to have been breached here.

#3. The WTA also found evidence of a romantic relationship between Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov

Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina at the French Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

One of the most explosive bits of information to be revealed is evidence of a romantic relationship between the player and the coach. They found Vukov's behavior to be unethical, especially after he kept on trying to get in touch with Rybakina after she dismissed him as a coach. This was in violation of the WTA's no contact rule.

The letter to Vukov stated that he had a toxic relationship with Rybakina. It also mentioned that the two stayed in the same hotel room during the Australian Open a few weeks ago.

Vukov, on his part, has denied all allegations against him right from the start. Rybakina also expressed her displeasure surrounding the whole situation during the Australian Open.

Rybakina is currently participating in the Qatar Open, where she's through to the third round. She will take on Rebecca Sramkova for a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 12. She still hasn't gotten a chance to address the latest turn of events, and is likely to give her take on the matter after her match against Sramkova.

