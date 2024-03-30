Novak Djokovic announced his split from his long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this week. The duo worked together for almost five years, which resulted in the Serb winning nine Grand Slams, among other achievements.

As a former Major champion himself, Ivanisevic's positive influence on Djokovic extended far beyond the strategic and technical aspects of the game. On that note, let's take a look at five things the Serb achieved under the guidance of his ex-coach:

5 accomplishments Novak Djokovic achieved under Goran Ivanisevic

#1 Djokovic became the first male player to win 24 Grand Slams

Ivanisevic nearly doubled Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam count during their successful tenure. Between 2018-2023, the World No. 1 won four Australian Open, four Wimbledon, two French Open and two US Open titles.

Despite Djokovic's lumpy start to 2024, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open and lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, the duo together saw the highest of highs.

Djokovic now leads the record for having won the most number of Majors, leaving behind Rafael Nadal (22), and Roger Federer (20).

#2 Djokovic completed the Double and Triple Career Grand Slam

A Career Grand Slam means winning each of the four Majors at least once in one's career. It's rare for players to win each Grand Slam twice, let alone thrice.

However, with 24 such titles under his belt, Djokovic successfully completed this milestone. He holds 10 Australian Open, three French Open, seven Wimbledon and four US Open titles.

The Serb achieved the 'Double Career Grand Slam' after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-setter at the French Open final in 2021. Later, in 2023, the Serb became the first male player to win the 'Triple Career Grand Slam' after he beat Casper Ruud in the championship match at Roland-Garros in straight sets.

Djokovic was also close to winning the Calendar Slam, not once, but twice. The first one was in 2021, where he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, before losing in the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

The second time was in 2023, when the World No. 1 won all three Majors along with the ATP Finals, except for Wimbledon, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-setter.

#3 Longest stay at World. No. 1

In February 2023, Novak Djokovic achieved another remarkable milestone in his career by surpassing Steffi Graf's extraordinary record for the most weeks as World No. 1 (377), under Goran Ivanisevic's guidance.

The 36-year-old also surpassed Roger Federer (302 weeks) and Rafael Nadal (209 weeks) and holds the record for the most year-end finishes at the top (eight).

Djokovic claimed the top spot for the first time on July 4, 2011, after securing three Majors and maintaining a dominant 10-1 record against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Additionally, he is the sole player to attain the No. 1 ranking for at least one year in 13 different years.

#4 Djokovic became the oldest ATP Finals champion

With his 7th ATP Finals title in Italy last year, Djokovic became the oldest player to win this crown and break the tie with Roger Federer for having the most triumphs at the Year-Ending Championship.

On his way to title-winning glory, the 36-year-old defeated three most promising rising talents: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Holger Rune.

Djokovic stated afterwards that he intends to continue competing as long as he remains capable of winning on the biggest stages, expressing no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

"I will hang on for as long as I feel like hanging on," he said (via ATP Tour). "As long as I'm able to win against them on the big stage, I'll still keep going—because why stop if you're still winning the biggest titles? Once they start to kick my butt, then I will consider probably having a little break or maybe a permanent break from professional tennis."

#5 Breaking Masters 1000 record

Novak Djokovic returned to the Indian Wells Masters for the first time since 2019 earlier this month and his opening-round win against Aleksandar Vukic marked his 400th win at a Masters 1000 event.

This is a huge milestone for the Serb as he is only the second player ever to reach this number, just behind Rafael Nadal at 406 wins. Djokovic now holds the highest winning percentage at 82.3% with a 400-86 win-loss record. Nadal comes second to him at 82.2% with a 406-88 win-loss record.

In addition, Djokovic is now the first man in history to win 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, leaving Nadal (36) behind yet again. He is also the only player ever to achieve the Career Golden Masters, meaning he has won all nine Masters titles at least twice.

Now that the highly successful partnership between Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic has come to an end, fans will have to wait and see who will be the next addition to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's team.

