From Rafael Nadal to Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova, Kayla Day reveals her idols growing up

In a remarkable feat at the 2023 French Open, qualifier Kayla Day secured her spot in the third round by narrowly defeating the 20th seed, Madison Keys, with a scoreline of 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. This triumph marked the first time in her career that Day achieved victory against a top 20 player.

The World No. 138 showcased her exceptional skills on Thursday (June 1) in Paris. Her remarkable performance has earned her a well-deserved opportunity to face off against Slovak player Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the next round.

In a post-match press conference afterwards, the American revealed her childhood idols growing up. Day spoke highly of Rafael Nadal, whom she admired and looked up to. She also mentioned Martina Navratilova as another influential figure who had a significant impact on her.

"I mean, growing up I loved Nadal. That was like who I looked up to, and obviously Martina Navratilova, Czech lefty," Day said.

Day then fondly recalled a conversation with her coach from a long time ago. When asked about players she felt similar to, she had picked Czech tennis sensation Petra Kvitova, another lefty. However, her coach playfully dismissed the idea, highlighting the differences in their playing styles.

"Yeah, but one time I remember a really long time ago I told my coach at that time, Oh, I like Kvitova. I think he asked the question, like, Who are you most similar to? I said Kvitova. He said, What are you talking about? You play nothing the same. Get that out of your mind (smiling)," she said.

The 23-year-old then acknowledged Kvitova's status as a Grand Slam champion and incredible player, but she recognized that their playing styles differed significantly.

"Yeah, I wish, she's obviously a Grand Slam champion, incredible player, but yeah, I'm not super similar to Kvitova in the way we play," Kayla Day said.

"To get my first top-20 win at Roland Garros, it's just amazing" - Kayla Day

Kayla Day pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Two.

Kayla Day expressed her elation at reaching the third round of Roland Garros after a challenging match against Madison Keys. She described the victory as "amazing" and highlighted the significance of securing her first top 20 win at the tournament.

"It was a really tough match. It feels amazing to be in the third round. Madison is an incredible player. To get my first top-20 win at Roland Garros, it's just amazing," she said.

Reflecting on her victory, Day credited her resilience and tenacity, stating that she kept fighting until the end. She emphasized her ability to deliver strong defensive play during crucial moments as the key factor that led to her win.

"I think I just kept fighting until the end, and I played really good defense at really important points. So I think that's what got me the win today," she said.

The American then expressed satisfaction with her improved movement on clay, stating that she now feels comfortable on the surface.

"Yeah, I think I worked so hard to improve my movement on clay, so I think I feel really comfortable on the clay now. I think that's helped make the biggest difference in my game to play at this level," Kayla Day said.

