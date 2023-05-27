The increasing dominance of American tennis, headlined by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, has been unmissable at the upcoming French Open 2023.

On Friday, May 26, the last remaining qualifying rounds of the French Open 2023 were completed, and the final list of main draw entrants was confirmed. As many as 35 tennis players from the United States have made the cut -- making it the leading country in terms of representation, surpassing the home-favorite French squad of 29 players.

On the men’s side, a total of 16 American players will be vying for the title in Paris. It is worth noting that 14 of those players received direct entry into the main draw, led by World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, World No. 12 Frances Tiafoe, World No. 17 Tommy Paul and World No. 30 Sebastian Korda. Meanwhile, American Patrick Kypson was awarded a wild card entry, and Emilio Nava secured his spot in the final 128 after a successful run in the qualifiers.

On the women’s side, an impressive 19 tennis players will be seen contesting the French Open title. 15 women including, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 6 Coco Gauff, World No. 20 Madison Keys and World No. 30 Sloane Stephens, were allotted a main draw berth directly. American Emma Navarro was granted a wild card, and Kayla Day, Elizabeth Mandlik and Taylor Townsend fought through the qualifiers to earn their spots.

This marks the biggest line-up since 39 Americans made the main draw at the 1995 French Open.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Via USTA:



35 Americans (19 women, 16 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws of the French Open starting next week, the most since 39 in 1995. Via USTA:35 Americans (19 women, 16 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws of the French Open starting next week, the most since 39 in 1995.

Andy Roddick discusses American tennis players Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's French Open 2023 chances

Coco Gauff is the French Open defending finalist

Andy Roddick recently shared his views on the Americans who will be the favorites to lift the French Open 2023 title.

On the men’s side, the former US Open champion placed his trust on top-American Taylor Fritz to make a deep run, followed by 2023 Australian Open semifinalist and 2015 French Open boys’ singles champion Tommy Paul.

Andy Roddick expressed that he is not confident about Australian Open quarterfinalist Sebastian Korda’s chances this time around, given that he has had insufficient match practice since returning from a wrist injury.

"I think Fritz is our most reliable choice. He played great in Monte-Carlo – made the semis, had a couple of huge wins along the way there. Tommy Paul – fluent movement," Andy Roddick said in conversation with Tennis Channel.

"Seb Korda – slides very naturally on the clay, but he hasn’t really had much of a run-up. (He) has been struggling a little bit to get matches," he added.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



#BenShelton #AustralianOpen #AmericanTennis #Tennis Ben Shelton is hopeful that American Tennis has a bright future and hopes to play his part in it Ben Shelton is hopeful that American Tennis has a bright future and hopes to play his part in it 👏#BenShelton #AustralianOpen #AmericanTennis #Tennis https://t.co/Cn4QxwkQ4c

On the women’s side, the former World No. 1 expressed his inclination towards defending quarterfinalist and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, despite the rich presence of defending finalist Coco Gauff, 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens and 2018 semifinalist Madison Keys. Andy Roddick reasoned that Jessica Pegula is the more consistent of the lot.

“Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens made the finals, Madison Keys has made a semifinal at Roland Garros, and all of those are not the most reliable pick that we have week-in and week-out, and that’s Jess Pegula. American women have a fair amount of upside. It’s going to be fun to watch,” the former tennis player said.

Poll : 0 votes