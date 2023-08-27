Gael Monfils vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs [Q] Taro Daniel

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Gael Monfils vs Taro Daniel preview

Gael Monfils hits a forehand.

Former World No. 6 Gael Monfils is set to play the US Open for the first time since 2021. He will, however, have to fight past Japan's Taro Daniel in the first round if he wants to survive at the New York Major.

Monfils didn't play much in 2022 due to a serious foot injury, which caused him to miss the last three Major tournaments of the year after making the last eight in Melbourne. The Frenchman then began his 2023 season on a mediocre note, losing eight of his 10 matches in the first seven months of the year.

The 36-year-old has since struck a rich vein of form, though. After reaching the Round of 16 at the 500-level event in Washington, he played some of his best tennis in the last two years in Toronto. He upset World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in three sets.

Monfils carried his form to the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, beating top 20 players Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie en route to reaching the third round.

His opponent Taro Daniel, meanwhile, has won 16 matches on the ATP tour in 2023. The World No. 94 generally holds his own against top-rung players on the main circuit, despite mostly plying his trade on the ATP Challenger tournaments and Grand Slam qualifiers.

The highlights of his season came in March, when the 30-year-old defeated Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, and Alexander Zverev at the Acapulco Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters, respectively.

The Japanese was again in some great form at this year's US Open men's qualifiers. The former World No. 64 qualified for the main draw by beating Sumit Nagal, Seong Chan Hong and Francisco Comesana.

Gael Monfils vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

The two faced off in the first round of the 2019 French Open, where Monfils defeated his younger opponent for the loss of five games.

Gael Monfils vs Taro Daniel odds

Gael Monfils vs Taro Daniel prediction

Taro Daniel hits a backhand

Monfils plays with a meaty forehand, which he uses to great effect while both attacking and defending. He also possesses a big first serve, but generally doesn't take early advantage in rallies despite having such big weapons. Perhaps, the 36-year-old relies on his fitness too much to get by in matches.

Daniel, on the other hand, is far more aggressive than Monfils. His groundstrokes are very flat and powerful and he can serve just as good as his older opponent. Having said that, the Japanese has always struggled for consistency and repeatability, often making uncharacteristic errors on important points.

The 36-year-old Frenchman is currently playing with a good rhythm and will be the firm favourite to beat his inexperienced opponent. Provided Monfils' body doesn't fail him during their first-round encounter in Flushing Meadows, he could have a respectable showing at the tournament.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.