Watch: After WTA Finals win, Garbine Muguruza speaks about the future of Spanish tennis and something she has that Nadal does not 

Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza believes Spanish tennis is in good hands once Rafael Nadal calls it a day. According to Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Carlos Alcaraz have proven that Spain has plenty of talent in the ranks.

Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa have enjoyed standout seasons in 2021. The 21-year-old Alcaraz won his maiden ATP title in July and went on to make his first quarterfinal appearance at a Major (US Open). Alcaraz was also recently crowned champion at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 this year, climbing more than 50 spots throughout the season. Badosa, who finished as a semifinalist at the WTA Finals, also pocketed the titles at Indian Wells and Belgrade this year.

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope, Garbine Muguruza opined that Spanish tennis would be in good hands when Rafael Nadal, who is unquestionably the greatest player in their history, calls it a day.

"There is a very good future with Badosa and Alcaraz after Nadal; in Spain there is a lot of talent," Garbine Muguruza said.

Muguruza then went on to crack a joke at Nadal's expense, pointing out how she now has a title the 20-time Major champion has never won.

Rafael Nadal has participated in the ATP Finals 10 times but has never managed to lay his hands on the trophy.

"Rafa gives me something, right? You have 20 Grand Slams, but I have something you don't have (laughs)," Muguruza added.

"My goal is to win the two Grand Slams that I don't have": Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza with her 2021 WTA Finals title

During her conversation with El Partidazo de Cope, Garbine Muguruza expressed her desire to win a few more trophies still missing from her cabinet, including the Australian Open and US Open titles.

Muguruza has already triumphed at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"My goal is to win the tournaments that I am missing, the two Grands Slams that I don't have," Garbine Muguruza said. "This year I have been able to start where I left off and I want to continue happier and win more trophies."

The Spaniard spoke in rich terms about the status of the season-ending championships, pointing out how each match in the event is similar to a Grand Slam final.

"It is a very special tournament, where the best eight are, each match is like a Grand Slam final and although it is less recognized than a Grand Slam, it has a very important value," Muguruza added.

