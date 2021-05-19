Geneva Open 2021: Casper Ruud vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 20 May 2021

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Casper Ruud opened his 2021 Geneva Open campaign with a resounding straight-sets win over Tennys Sandgren. Playing his first tournament since his run to the Madrid Open semifinals, Ruud managed to find his rhythm in time to run out a 7-5, 6-2 victor.

Up next for the Norwegian is a last eight clash against Germany's Dominik Koepfer, who took out Feliciano Lopez in the second round.

Dominik Koepfer

Having made his ATP debut in 2017, Koepfer has made steady progress towards the top echelons and is now sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 50. The German enjoys playing on the red dirt, and has a Rome quarterfinal under his belt.

Koepfer has also managed back-to-back marathon wins in his last two matches here, and will be feeling confident about his game.

Casper Ruud vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Casper Ruud and Dominik Koepfer, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Casper Ruud vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Casper Ruud will look to continue his run of good form.

Given his affinity for European clay coupled with his recent run of form, Casper Ruud will enter this quarterfinal contest as the firm favorite.

The Norwegian needed a while to find his stride in the match against Tennys Sandgren, but was able to dominate after having secured a close first set. He posted solid numbers behind serve and never really looked in too much trouble.

Dominik Koepfer is unlikely to find it easy to make inroads on Casper Ruud's serve on Thursday. He will need to make the best of his all-court game and take time away from the Norwegian, who can punish his opponents if given time - especially on the forehand wing.

A long-drawn-out three-set win remains the best bet for Koepfer. That said, he could have a hard time pushing an on-song Ruud past the breaking point.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in two tight sets.