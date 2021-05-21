Geneva Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (2) Denis Shapovalov vs (3) Casper Ruud
Date: 22 May 2021
Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021
Round: Final
Venue: Geneva, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €419,470
Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am EST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Denis Shapovalov vs Casper Ruud preview
Denis Shapovalov came through a tight battle against Pablo Cuevas on Friday to secure a 6-4, 7-5 win and book his place in the final of the 2021 Geneva Open.
Awaiting the Canadian in the summit clash is Norway's Casper Ruud, who continued his good run of form by notching up a resounding win over Pablo Andujar in the other semifinal.
Ruud is in the midst of a successful claycourt season, having reached the semifinals in Madrid and Monte Carlo. The Norwegian has secured wins over seasoned campaigners in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta this year and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Denis Shapovalov vs Casper Ruud head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Denis Shapovalov vs Casper Ruud prediction
Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud have both produced some of their best tennis in the lead-up to the final, which has all the makings of a blockbuster.
Shapovalov, who will be playing in his first claycourt final, possesses a power-packed game better suited for faster surfaces, but the Canadian has shown that he can hit through most opponents even on the red dirt.
Ruud has also been striking the ball cleanly and his forehand and serve have proven to be a potent weapon in recent weeks. He is also a better mover than Shapovalov on this surface, which should hold him in good stead in the longer rallies.
Shapovalov will need to find a way to keep the points short and not engage in grueling baseline exchanges with Ruud, who will fancy his chances the longer the match progresses.
Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets