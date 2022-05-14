Geneva Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Gonet Geneva Open is scheduled to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 15 to 21. The tournament will give players a last-minute opportunity to build some momentum ahead of the French Open, starting May 22.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev headlines the 28-player draw at this ATP 250 claycourt event. The Russian will make his Geneva debut as a wildcard after undergoing a hernia surgery that kept him out of action for around six weeks. His last tournament was the Miami Open in March.

Medvedev has received a bye into the second round and will begin his campaign against the winner of the first-round clash between Richard Gasquet and John Millman.

World No. 10 and second seed Casper Ruud will return to defend his title after a confidence-boosting run to the semifinals of the Rome Masters this week.

Giving the duo stiff competition will be third and fourth seeds, Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka respectively. Shapovalov ended Rafael Nadal's reign in Rome with a three-set win in the Round of 16 and will look to make a deep run in the Swiss tournament as well.

American ace Opelka fell to three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in three sets in the first round in the Italian capital. The 24-year-old, who claimed the Houston title on clay earlier in the year, will hope to bounce back in Geneva.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Fabio Fognini, Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik are some of the other players who could shake up the draw. Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will also hope to string together a few wins as he continues his comeback.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski ATP250 Geneva Open main singles draw (Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the tournament) ATP250 Geneva Open main singles draw (Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the tournament) https://t.co/gCm3HvusN6

With some exciting matches in store in Geneva, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to have ahead of the tournament:

Geneva Open channel list

Casper Ruud is the defending champion at the Geneva Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra