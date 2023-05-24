Geneva Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf, preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Tournament: Geneva Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf preview

Casper Ruud opens his Geneva Open campaign on Wednesday.

Top seed Casper Ruud opens his Geneva Open campaign against unseeded American J.J. Wolf.

World No. 4 Ruud is beginning to come into his own on his favored surface after an underwhelming start to the year. The 24-year-old is coming off a semifinal loss to Holger Rune in the Italian Open semifinals last week, which sees him with a 15-10 win-loss record this season.

After starting the year with one win in three matches, the Norwegian went 5-6 through the spring hardcourt swing before winning his first title of the year in Estoril.

After early exits in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid, Ruud reached his third straight semifinal at the Italian Open. He was on course to reach his first final in Rome but squandered a set and a break lead before going down in three sets to his Scandinavian opponent Rune.

Ruud, though, has a perfect 8-0 record in Geneva, winning the last two editions, dropping just two sets in eight matches.

Meanwhile, the 49th-ranked Wolf beat Hugo Dellien in his opener to improve to 14-10 for the season. The American is coming off a third-round run in Rome after exiting the Madrid Open in the first round. He did make the Houston quarterfinals in his first claycourt tournament of the year, though.

Wolf, who made the second week at the Australian Open and the semifinals in Dallas, will be making his Geneva debut this year.

Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

With this being a first-time meeting, Ruud and Wolf's head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (-120) J.J. Wolf +310 +1.5 (+115) Under 20.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Casper Ruud vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Wolf is making his Geneva debut.

Both Ruud and Wolf are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Ruud has the edge because of his superior claycourt pedigree. The 2022 Roland Garros finalist is 109-41 on clay, where he has won nine of his ten career singles titles. One of them came this year - in Estoril.

In contrast, Wolf is only 6-4 on the surface and has not gone beyond the quarterfinals at any claycourt event. The American might be coming off a win in his previous match, but beating two-time unbeaten champion Ruud appears to be too tall a task.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes