Geneva Open 2023 Final: Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: May 26, 2023.

Tournament: Geneva Open 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €562,815.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Grigor Dimitrov in action at the Italian Open

Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov will face Nicolas Jarry in the final of the Geneva Open.

Dimitrov has won 15 out of 24 matches so far this season, with his run in Geneva being his most notable performance so far. The Bulgarian was seeded fourth in Geneva and started the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

He followed this up with a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4 win over Christopher O'Connell to set up a semifinal clash against second seed Taylor Fritz. The American won the opening set 6-3 but Dimitrov bounced back to take the next two 7-5, 7-6(2) and reach his first ATP final since 2018.

Nicolas Jarry was unseeded at the Geneva Open and started the tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dusan Lajovic. He then booked his spot in the quarterfinal after receiving a walkover against sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Jarry was up against top seed and two-time defending champion Casper Ruud. The Norwegian won the opening set 6-3 but he bounced back to win the next two 7-6(2), 7-5 and book his place in the semifinals.

Here, he was up against third seed Alexander Zverev and beat the German 7-6(3), 6-3 to seal his spot in the final.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Jarry leads 1-0 in the heaf-to-head against Dimitrov, having beaten him 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) at the 2019 Barcelona Open.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Grigor Dimitrov +105 +1.5 (-250) Under 23.5 (-135) Nicolas Jarry -130 -1.5 (+175) Over 23.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry predictions

Dimitrov might be the higher-ranked player but Jarry plays his best tennis on clay and may have an edge ahead of the match. That said, the Bulgarian recently got the better of Taylor Fritz, not to forget he pushed Novak Djokovic to three sets in Rome. So, he will be high on confidence entering the match.

Dimitrov has won seven out of ten matches on clay so far in 2023. He served 25 aces in his three matches in Geneva and will be eager to produce more of those against Jarry. The 32-year-old has a lot of variety in his groundstrokes but his one-handed backhand will be his ace to behold.

Jarry has won 13 out of 19 matches on clay so far this season, winning the Chile Open and reaching the semifinals of the Rio Open. The 27-year-old has a pretty strong serve, having served 32 aces from his three matches in Geneva.

Jarry is a pretty good player on clay and has a game that is not akin to most clay-court specialists. He loves to play aggressively and hits his groundstrokes with a lot of power. The Chilean will aim to attack from the very first point and put Dimitrov under pressure.

While Jarry has done pretty well on clay in 2023, Dimitrov's experience and versatility might just about be enough to see him get the win and claim his first ATP title since his triumph at the 2017 ATP Finals.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets.

