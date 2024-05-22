Geneva Open 2024: Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Sebastian Ofner

Date: May 22, 2024

Tournament: Geneva Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

After a first-round bye, second seed Casper Ruud will take on qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the 2024 Geneva Open on Wednesday, May 22.

Ruud commenced his clay swing at the Estoril Open, where he was the defending champion. His title defense concluded in the semifinals with a loss to Pedro Martinez. His next tournament was the Monte-Carlo Masters and he made the final there, ousting World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals as well.

Ruud faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash but came up short. The two squared off the following week in the final of the Barcelona Open, and this time the Norwegian gained the upper hand to claim the biggest title of his career.

Ruud suffered his first early loss of the clay season at the Madrid Open, going down to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. He registered his earliest exit of the year at the Italian Open as he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

Ofner came through the qualifying rounds of the Geneva Open and was drawn against Rinky Hijikata in the first round. The Austrian matched his opponent's intensity at the start of the first set but faded towards the end, dropping three games in a row to lose the set.

Ofner stepped up his game as he jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set. While he squandered his advantage, he regrouped in the end to claim the set. He blew a part of his 5-1 lead in the decider as he failed to close the match on his first go. However, he got the job done on his second attempt to wrap up a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

Ruud leads Ofner 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Swedish Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud

-750

+1.5 (-2500)

Over 20.5 (-125)

Sebastian Ofner

+475

-1.5 (+775)

Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Sebastian Ofner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Ofner snapped his three-match losing streak at the main draw level with his win over Hijikata. He won 83 percent of his first serve points and struck a total of 35 winners during the match.

Ruud has gone off track after a promising start to the clay season. He's a two-time runner-up at the French Open, reaching the final the last two years. If he intends to make a deep run again, he will be keen to garner momentum with a good run in Geneva.

Ofner has never beaten a top-10 player in his career and has lost all nine of his previous matches against them in straight sets. Despite Ruud's recent setbacks, he has performed consistently compared to the Austrian this season and will be favored to make it through this clash.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.