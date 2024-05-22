Geneva Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Tournament: 2024 Geneva Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $562,815

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Third seed Taylor Fritz is slated to open his Geneva Open campaign against compatriot Alex Michelsen in the second round on Wednesday, May 22.

Fritz has impressed everybody with his clay court play this year and currently sits on a 10-4 match record. He shrugged off a disappointing opening-round defeat in Monte Carlo by reaching the final in Munich where he lost to first-time winner Jan Lennard Struff.

He looked great in Madrid en route to the last four, beating the likes of Sebastian Baez, Hubert Hurkacz, and Francisco Cerundolo. Andrey Rublev, however, got the better of him in straight sets en route to the title.

He carried that good form into Italy, beating the likes of Fabio Fognini, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov, before succumbing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

Michelsen, meanwhile, is currently 9-12 for the season. His best results so far have been a quarter-final run in Los Cabos and a third-round finish at the Australian Open.

He opened his Geneva campaign against compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic and dropped the opening set. A gritty comeback in sets 2 and 3 however helped him seal the tie to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline. He won 73% points behind his first serve and broke his opponent twice in as many opportunities presented.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen haven't yet faced off on the ATP tour and hence their head-to-head stands 0-0 currently.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz -650 +1.5 (-2000) Over 21.5 (-110) Alex Michelsen +400 -1.5 (+700) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Alex Michelsen at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Taylor Fritz heads into his encounter against Alex Michelsen as the clear favorite given his experience and current run of form.

The American World No. 12 has impressed everybody so far this season on the red dirt. He has already reached the finals of the Munich Open and reached the semis in Madrid. He's looked good both on serve and on the return lately and will be eager to make it to the business in Geneva too.

Michelsen, on the other hand, has had an indifferent clay court swing. He currently 2-4 match record on the surface, and will be eager to make his mark like Fritz. He showed promise during his first-round encounter against Aleksandar Kovacevic, displaying incredible mental fortitude en route to a comeback victory.

While Fritz heads into the encounter the favorite, there is no discounting a shock from Michelsen. He will, however, have to serve incredibly well and be consistent on the return should he have any chance of usurping Fritz.

Pick: Taylor Fritz in straight sets.